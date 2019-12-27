1 Decade Later: Remembering Every Show That Opened on Broadway in 2009

1 Decade Later: Remembering Every Show That Opened on Broadway in 2009
By Nathan Skethway
Dec 27, 2019
 
As 2019 draws to a close, we take a look back at the plays and musicals that arrived on the Great White Way 10 years ago.
2009 Playbills_graphic_HR copy.jpg

The end of 2019 marks not only the end of a memorable year on Broadway, but the close of a decade full of plays and musicals that subverted expectations and frequently redefined what theatre can be.

As we end the 2010s, we're also taking a look at some of favorite shows that rang in the end of last decade. How many of these shows from 10 years ago can you remember?

Check out the gallery below to flip through every production that debuted on Broadway in 2009.

Look Back at Every Show That Opened on Broadway in 2009

43 PHOTOS
Soul of Shaolin Playbill - Opening Night, Jan 2009
Soul of Shaolin Playbill - Opening Night, Jan 2009
American Plan Playbill - Opening Night
American Plan Playbill - Opening Night
Hedda Gabler Playbill - Opening Night
Hedda Gabler Playbill - Opening Night
You're Welcome America Playbill - Opening Night
You're Welcome America Playbill - Opening Night
<i>The Story of My Life</i> Playbill - Opening Night
The Story of My Life Playbill - Opening Night
<i>Guys and Dolls</i> Playbill - Opening Night
Guys and Dolls Playbill - Opening Night
33 Variations Playbill - February 2009
33 Variations Playbill - February 2009
Blithe Spirit Playbill - Opening Night
Blithe Spirit Playbill - Opening Night
West Side Story Playbill - Opening Night
West Side Story Playbill - Opening Night
God of Carnage Playbill - Opening Night
God of Carnage Playbill - Opening Night
