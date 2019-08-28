10 of the Best Custom Playbill Programs Created With PLAYBILLder in 2019

Back to School   10 of the Best Custom Playbill Programs Created With PLAYBILLder in 2019
By Logan Culwell-Block
Aug 28, 2019
 
These schools, community theatres, and weddings used PLAYBILLder to create custom Broadway-quality programs.
10 PLAYBILLders 2019 Lead

Have you ever wanted to make your own Playbill program for a local production or event? Whether you’re building a full professional program for a high school or community theatre show, or just making a fun program for an especially theatrical wedding or birthday party, PLAYBILLder makes creating authentic Broadway-quality Playbill programs easy and fast.

Since its launch in 2013, PLAYBILLder has grown exponentially and now boasts over 60,000 unique users in all 50 states, with more than 1 million programs printed annually. With its easy-to-use and cost-effective platform for building your own Broadway-quality program, PLAYBILLder adds that professional touch to any showgoing experience.

READ: How to Build Your Own Custom Playbill Program With PLAYBILLder

As part of Playbill's Back to School week, we're taking a look at some of the most memorable and creative PLAYBILLder-created programs from the 2018–2019 school year. From local productions to church events and weddings, these events went the extra mile making a professional program as memorable as the event itself.

10 PHOTOS
Legally Blonde The Musical at Colonial Players in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania. Click here to see the full program.
The Scottsboro Boys at Bradford High School in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Click here to see the full program.
Annie at Self Express Productions in Winfield, Alabama. Click here to see the full program.
Seussical JR at Saint Ignatius Loyola School in New York, New York. Click here to see the full program.
Holy Schmidt The Wedding in Isabela, Puerto Rico. Click here to see the full program.
The Addams Family at Herricks High School in New Hyde Park, New York. Click here to see the full program.
Flight of Fantasy at Highland Park United Methodist Church in Dallas, Texas. Click here to see the full program.
Shrek The Musical at Azle High School in Azle, Texas. Click here to see the full program.
Mark and Joe's Wedding in New York, New York. Click here to see the full program.
Skittles Commercial: The Broadway Musical at The Town Hall in New York, New York. Click here to see the full program.
