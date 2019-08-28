11 Scholarships for Arts Majors

If you're thinking about going to college for a degree in the arts, our roundup of scholarships could help you get there without breaking the bank!

It's Back to School Week (#BwayBackToSchool) at Playbill, which also unfortunately means back to paying for school for college students. We rounded up 10 scholarships, mostly aimed at students looking to earn degrees in the arts, that could help lighten your college price tag. These are great opportunities to keep in mind whether you're currently in school or looking to enroll in the near future.

1. Princess Grace Foundation Theatre Scholarships : As a national program dedicated to assisting emerging theatre, dance, and film artists who are at the early stages of their professional careers, the Princess Grace Foundation Theatre Scholarships offer between $7,500 and $30,000 to outstanding students who are enrolled in a public or non-profit U.S. institution for studying theatre.

2. Educational Theatre Association Thespian Scholarships : This group of performing art scholarships is open to students at various levels of theatre study (from graduating high school senior to college senior). ($500–$4,000)



The Educational Theatre Association Board of Directors Scholarship is a one-time scholarship created with donations by, and in honor of, past and current members of the EdTA Board of Directors. One applicant will receive a one-time scholarship to be applied to tuition and fees associated with full-time enrollment at an accredited college or university. This award is intended for undergraduate students currently enrolled full-time at an accredited college or university who are upcoming sophomores, juniors, or seniors. Upcoming freshman and graduating seniors are not eligible. Applicants must be Alumni of the International Thespian Society and pursuing a career in theatre education.

3. The Melba Day Henning Scholarship is a one-time scholarship intended to be awarded to an undergraduate student currently enrolled full-time in theatre education study at an accredited college or university who are upcoming juniors or seniors. In addition, part-time or full-time graduate students are also eligible to apply. Applicants must have completed their freshman year to apply.

4. The Marcia Quick Gard Theatre Arts Scholarship : The purpose of the scholarship is to provide an opportunity for serious acting students to audition for an award of financial assistance to be used toward their education as a professional actor. ($1,000)

5. CBC Spouses Performing Arts Scholarship : This award is for full-time students with majors in the performing arts including, but not limited to, drama, music, dance, opera, marching bands, and other musical ensembles. ($3,000)

6. Against the Grain Artistic Scholarship : The Against the Grain Artistic Scholarship provides financial assistance and promotion of Asian-American college students pursuing a major in the performing, visual arts, journalism and/or mass communications. ($1,000)

7. John L. Dales & George Heller Memorial Scholarships : The John L. Dales Scholarship Competition has awarded more than $6 million to more than 1,632 members for study in higher education. Recipients must be experienced members who need further education in theatre at a U.S. accredited university, college, junior college, or trade/vocational school.

8. Dorian De Long Arts & Music Scholarship : The Dorian De Long Arts and Music Scholarship is awarded to a graduating high school student who intends to pursue advanced education in the study of arts. ($1500–$2000)

9. Irene Ryan Acting Scholarship : Open to student performers wishing to pursue further education and professional development. This scholarship offers roughly 16 regional awards ($500 each); select recipients are invited to take week-long, expenses-paid trips to Washington, D.C., for courses, and to present their scholarship audition to a panel. The top two will receive $2,500 scholarships.

10. Nellie Love Butcher Music Scholarship: The Nellie Love Butcher Music Scholarship is a one-time preferred amount of up to $5,000 awarded annually to a male and female music student who is pursuing an education in piano or voice.