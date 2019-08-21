21 Broadway Stars to See On the Small Screen in Fall 2019

From Ben Platt to Ruthie Ann Miles, note the stage favorites and Tony Award winners making their way to TV this fall.

From Sutton Foster to Billy Porter, more big Broadway names have become TV names in the past few years. This fall is no exception, as stars of the stage make their way to the small screen. Some are joining new seasons of ongoing series, while many are kicking off new series across streaming platforms, cable, premium channels, and major networks.

While this is not a complete list of every upcoming appearance, below is your go-to guide to help you catch some of your favorite actors across small screens this fall:

The Politician

Ben Platt, Laura Dreyfuss, Jessica Lange, and Bette Midler



In Ryan Murphy’s upcoming project with Netflix, Tony Award winner Ben Platt plays Payton, a student aiming for the White House who must first takcle the politics of high school. Alongside Platt are fellow Tony winner (and longtime Murphy collaborator) Jessica Lange and fellow Dear Evan Hansen alum Laura Dreyfuss. The cast also features Tony winner Bette Midler, Oscar winner Gwenyth Paltrow, Lucy Boynton, and Zoey Deutch. You can get a first look at the upcoming Netflix show here.

How to watch: Netflix

Premiere Date: September 27



American Horror Story: 1984

Matthew Morrison



In a promo video recently released by Murphy, it was announced that the Hairspray and Finding Neverland alum Morrison would be reuniting with the Glee creator. While the quick video doesn’t give much away about the characters or plot, it reveals that the show will be set at a camp in the 1980s. Joining the Tony nominee in the sneak peek are AHS regulars Emma Roberts, Billie Lourd, Cody Fern, and new faces like Pose‘s Angelica Ross, Olympic silver-medalist Gus Kenworthy, and more.

How to watch: FX

Premiere Date: September 18



Black-ish

Loretta Devine



The Emmy winner and Broadway alum (known for originating the role of Lorrell Robinson in Dreamgirls) joins the cast of the long-running ABC series Black-ish for their sixth season. Devine will play Lynette, whose surprise engagement to Pops shocks the Johnson family.

How to watch: ABC

Premiere Date: September 24



Bob ❤ Abishola

Christine Ebersole



Ebsersole, who was last seen on Broadway opposite Patti LuPone in War Paint, will appear in the upcoming CBS pilot Bob ❤ Abishola. The show follows Bob, a hospital patient who falls in love with his Nigerian nurse after he suffers a heart attack. The Tony Award-winning actor will play Dottie, Bob’s mother. The cast is comprised of screen regulars including Billy Gardell (Mike & Molly) as Bob and Folake Olowofoyeku (Transparent) as Abishola, from creators Chuck Lorre (Young Sheldon), Eddie Gorodetsky (Mom), Al Higgins (Mike & Molly), and Gina Yashere (The Daily Show).

How to watch: CBS

Premiere Date: September 23



All Rise

Lindsay Mendez and Ruthie Ann Miles



Tony winners Lindsay Mendez (Carousel) and Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) play Sara and Sherrie, respectively, in the new CBS series. The legal drama, also starring Marg Helgenberger, Simone Missick, and Ahmad Dugas, takes an in-depth look at the lives of the workers of the court system, including judges, lawyers, clerks, bailiffs, and officers.

How to watch: CBS

Premiere Date: September 23



The Conners

Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman



Laurie Metcalf and John Goodman return as Jackie Harris and Dan Conner in the second season of the Roseanne spin-off. The original series was left to re-brand following controversial comments by the show’s matriarch Roseanne Barr, but the show continues to dominate TV with a cast featuring Tony winner Metcalf, Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Alicia Goranson, and Michael Fishman.

How to watch: ABC

Premiere Date: September 24



Single Parents

Taran Killam



The Hamilton and Saturday Night Live alum returns as Will Cooper, the single parent looking to rediscover who he is outside of fatherhood, in season two of Single Parents opposite Leighton Meester, Kimrie Lewis, and Brad Garrett.

How to watch: ABC

Premiere Date: September 24



Perfect Harmony

Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp



The Emmy-winning actor, who last appeared on Broadway in 2008’s Boeing-Boeing, serves as both the star and an executive producer of the new CBS series Perfect Harmony. Whitford plays Arthur Cochran, a former professor of music from Princeton University who accidentally finds himself in the middle of choir rehearsal at a rural church. The crew of zany singers look to Cochran for guidance, to which he hesitantly agrees. The show also stars Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), last seen on Broadway in Time and the Conways, and Geno Segers.

How to watch: CBS

Premiere Date: September 26





American Housewife

Carly Hughes

Hughes (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, Pippin) returns to the ABC comedy series as Angela, one of title character Katie’s (played by Katy Mixon) only friends in the town of Westport. As a lawyer going through a spectacle of a divorce, Angela doesn’t shy away from bold remarks and brutally honest opinions. American Housewife is going into its fourth season following a successful musical season finale last year featuring music by Justin Paul, Glenn Slater, and Ashley Wallen.

How to watch: ABC

Premiere Date: September 27

Mindhunter

Jonathan Groff and Michael Cerveris



Tony nominee Jonathan Groff returns to the second season of the Netflix series as Agent Holden Ford who works with the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit, the sector that attempts to understand the psychology of captured serial killers. New to the show this season is Tony winner Cerveris who plays the unit’s new director. Get a glimpse at the show’s trailer before it streams here.

How to watch: Netflix

Premiere Date: August 16





David Makes Man

Isaiah Johnson, Phylicia Rashad, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Ade Chike Torbert

Created by Choir Boy playwright and Oscar winning writer of Moonlight Tarell Alvin McCraney, David Makes Man chronicles the life of 14-year old David as he struggles coping with grief and fitting in to his surroundings while his mother Gloria, a recovering drug addict, works to provide him the best life possible. The Color Purple alum Isaiah Johnson plays Sky, and Tony winners Phylicia Rashad (A Raisin in the Sun) and Ruben Santiago-Hudson (director Jitney) play Dr. Woods-Trap and Dr. Bree, respectively. Fela!’s Ade Chike Torbert stars as Raynan.

How to watch: OWN

Premiere Date: August 14



