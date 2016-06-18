12 Broadway and Off-Broadway Shows Perfect for Date Night

From brash comedies with a big heart to sweeping romances, these musicals are the ticket for a night out with your special someone.

Whether it’s Valentine’s Day, an anniversary, or just a night out together, the theatre is the perfect place for an intimate moment. Find inspiration in the love stories at the center of each of these Broadway and Off-Broadway musicals.

BROADWAY

Aladdin

New Amsterdam Theatre

Open-ended run



The Broadway musical based on the Disney-animated classic invites you to a whole new world of showstopping surprises. With all of your favorite songs from the original film (from “One Jump” to “Friend Like Me” to, yes, “A Whole New World”) and new tunes written by original composer Alan Menken, the show is the perfect blend of nostalgia and the unexpected. Let the love story of Princess Jasmine and Aladdin—and the showstopping glitz and magic of the Genie and Araba—sweep you off your feet.

Burn This

Hudson Theatre

Limited engagement through July 14

The Lanford Wilson play stars Adam Driver (Girls) and Keri Russell (The Americans) as unlikely lovers crashing towards each other in the throes of grief. Directed by Michael Mayer, the play also finds its winning humor and heart in Brandon Uranowitz’s Larry and its storyteller in David Furr’s Burton.



Hadestown

Walter Kerr Theatre

Open-ended run

The new musical from Anaïs Mitchell and Great Comet director Rachel Chavkin weaves two romantic Greek mythologies: the tales of Hades and Persephone, king and queen of the underworld, and Orpheus and Eurydice. The love between Hades and his wife has waned and he desperately tries to keep her and hold her as his desire drives him to madness and last resorts. As Orpheus works on the melody that will bring back the spring, Eurydice suffers without warmth or food and is tempted by the security of the underworld, Hadestown. Orpheus embarks on a quest to return his love to Earth in a story that stunningly asks: how much do you trust?



Kiss Me, Kate

Studio 54

Closes June 30



Based on Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, this revival of the Cole Porter meta-musical stars Tony winner Kelli O’Hara and Tony nominee Will Chase as actors Lilli Vanessi and Fred Graham putting on a musical version of The Taming of the Shrew. The two also happen to be exes and Lilli is set to be remarried. Meanwhile Fred fancies young star Lois, who is actually seeing her co-star Bill. With jealous lovers, old flames, budding romances, a hot jazz score, and a pair of hilarious old-school gangsters, the new production from Roundabout Theatre Company (which features skillful revisions to better reflect 2019) makes for an ideal evening of musical comedy.

The Lion King

Minskoff Theatre

Open-ended run



Can you feel the love tonight? Julie Taymor’s incomparable mounting of the beloved Disney-animated film has been running on Broadway for over two decades. As with Aladdin, there is a nostalgia factor filling the air, but the love story between Simba and Nala (and the chorus cooing “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?”) makes this a fitting choice for date night. Though the tragedy of Mufasa will surely make you weep, the comedy of Timon and Pumbaa will make you laugh, and the Disney magic of it all will make your remember the night forever.

The Phantom of the Opera

Majestic Theatre

Open-ended run



One of the most romantic shows to ever hit the Broadway stage, The Phantom of the Opera is the longest-running Broadway show in history. Young ballerina Christine Daaé ascends to opera star when the Phantom of the Paris Opera House begins to tutor her. But her talent and beauty also capture the attention of her childhood companion Raoul, the Vicomte de Chagny and patron of the opera. With a stunning score by Andrew Lloyd Webber, including songs like “Think Of Me,” “Music of the Night,” and “All I Ask Of You,” the production from director Harold Prince still simmers with passion, desire, sensuality, and majesty.

Pretty Woman The Musical

Nederlander Theatre

Open-ended run



If you love the Garry Marshall film starring Julia Roberts and Richard Gere, you’ll fall head over heels for the Broadway musical. Samantha Barks (the Les Misérables film) and Tony nominee Andy Karl (Groundhog Day, Rocky) play the charming Vivian and the guarded businessman Edward in a faithful adaptation of the 1990 movie. Add in music from “Run To You” composer Bryan Adam and Jim Vallance, sexy costumes by Gregg Barnes, and strong choreography from director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell, and you’ve got a recipe for a fabulous date night out on the town.

The Prom

Longacre Theatre

Open-ended run



This original laugh-out-loud musical comedy from director-choreographer Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon) truly has it all—including the only same-sex love story on Broadway. Emma just wants to take her girlfriend Alyssa to their high school prom, but the PTA proves close-minded. When four Broadway stars, who deeply need to rehab their narcissistic public image, and their publicist learn about the story, they hitch a ride from NYC to Indiana to take up Emma’s cause. Written with hilarity and heart by Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone), the romp zings with the bonus of inside-theatre humor. Plus, you’ll walk out of the house humming songs like “Dance With You” and “Tonight Belongs to You” by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin (The Wedding Singer). What’s better than a date to The Prom?

Tootsie

Marquis Theatre

Open-ended run

A raucous musical comedy starring Tony nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey/Dorothy Michaels and Lilli Cooper as leading lady and love interest Julie, this one will have you laughing and sighing in your seat. Robert Horn’s fresh book for the stage adaptation of the Dustin Hoffman film sees Michael disguising as a woman to try to win the role of The Nurse in the new musical Juliet’s Curse—a musical sequel to Romeo & Juliet. Big dance numbers and Borscht belter humor abound in this hilarious and heartwarming meta-musical.

Waitress

Brooks Atkinson Theatre

Open-ended run



Leave it to Sara Bareilles to write a sensitive yet powerful score for the musical with a fiercely loving woman at its center. Written by Jessie Nelson and directed by Diane Paulus, Waitress is the adaptation of the 2007 Adrienne Shelley film about Jenna, a server at Joe’s Pie Diner with an extraordinary taste for baking that helps her escape her unhappy marriage—at least in her mind. When Jenna finds herself “betrayed by my eggs” and pregnant, an unexpected but steamy affair blossoms between her and her gynecologist. Meanwhile, the charming love story between her friend Dawn and Ogie and the surprising relationship in which her friend Becky finds herself prove that love can always surprise us. You’ll melt from songs like “You Matter To Me” and “Bad Idea,” and crack up from “You’re Never Gettin’ Rid of Me.” Plus, you and your date can share a bite of fresh-baked pie. One slice, two spoons.

OFF-BROADWAY

Avenue Q

New World Stages

Closing April 28, 2019



If you’re looking for a night out where you and your date can just laugh really hard, then look no further than the raunchy Avenue Q. Time is running short to catch the 2004 Tony-winning Best Musical before it leaves NYC for good. Modeled as a kind of adult Sesame Street, with puppets and humans cohabitating at the titular address, the story begins as Princeton graduates from college and finds solace in his neighbors: washed up star and building super Gary Coleman, kindergarten teacher Kate Monster, roommates Rod and Nicky, husband-and-wife duo Brian and Christmas Eve, and…Trekkie Monster. The love story comes with the endearing Princeton and Kate, with some will-they, won’t-they charm. You’ll roar from songs by EGOT winner Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx like “Everyone’s a Little Bit Racist,” “Schadenfreude,” and “For Now.”

The Other Josh Cohen

Westside Theatre

Closing April 28, 2019



Longtime friends and musical theatre talents Steve Rosen and David Rossmer first premiered The Other Josh Cohen—then known as V-Day—as part of NYMF. After decades of dating in New York, the aired their frustrations by putting their struggle—and all its absurdities—onstage. Josh Cohen is single and broke. When his apartment is robbed just days before Valentine’s Day, he discovers the one thing left behind was a Neil Diamond CD. With the arrival of a strange letter, everything begins to change. Maybe The Other Josh Cohen is the good luck charm you need.

