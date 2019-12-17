12 Don't-Miss Series From the Broadway Podcast Network - Theatre's Podcast Headquarters!

From insider dish and regional theatre coverage to career advice and lifestyle tips, there are podcasts for everyone at the Broadway Podcast Network.

The rising popularity of podcasts over the past decade have made it possible for fans of Broadway to experience theatre wherever they are. Taking that trend and running with it, the Broadway Podcast Network offers programming that explores every aspect of the theatre industry with shows focusing on insider news, career advice, regional theatre, and so much more. From a deep dive into the Tony-winning Oklahoma! revival or The Cher Show’s Tony winner Stephanie J. Block sharing her fondest (and silliest) backstage memories to a couple sharing lifestyle advice and leadership gurus offering career tips, there's something for everyone.

Check out these 12 series that exemplify how wide a range the offerings truly are at the Broadway Podcast Network.

30 to Curtain

L.A.’s Center Theatre Group director Michael Ritchie hosts 30 to Curtain, a podcast celebrating the artists putting work on at the Ahmanson Theatre, the Mark Taper Forum, and the Kirk Douglas Theatre. Each episode features an interview with a focus on a show’s journey from conception all the way to the stage. Previous guests have included composer David Henry Hwang on Soft Power, playwright Lucas Hnath and director Les Waters of Dana H., and Jitney director Ruben Santiago-Hudson.

Breaking Broadway

Discover the tips and tricks necessary to break into the theatre biz with Broadway star and Tony nominee Kerry Butler (Xanadu, Beetlejuice, Mean Girls). Enlisting her co-stars and industry titans to spill their secrets, Butler shares what listeners need to secure an audition and land the part. Whether it’s getting over nerves, navigating the waters of Equity, or finding an agent, no stone is left unturned in this fun and straightforward guide for performers.

Broadway Husbands

Broadway alums Stephen Hanna (Billy Elliott) and Bret Shuford (The Little Mermaid) have learned plenty of lessons in their personal and professional lives since getting married in 2011. Now, they offer their takeaways to all who want to listen. Hanna, also a former New York City Ballet principal dancer, and Shuford use their real-life experience to impart wisdom based on questions sent in by listeners about things like online dating and buying holiday gifts for theatre lovers.

Broadwaysted

What’s the one thing podcasts frequently are missing? Booze! Hosts Bryan Plofsky, Jaeger, Game Master Kimberly Schmidt, and a weekly special guest solve that problem by enjoying several happy hour drinks as they talk about the New York theatre scene, play games, share stories from the stage, and get tipsy. Previous editions have included Be More Chill’s George Salazar, Tony-winning choreographer Warren Carlye, and Mean Girls’ Barrett Wilbert Weed.

Deep Dive Broadway

Ever wondered what it takes to mount a production on the Great White Way? Four-time Tony winning producer Dori Berinstein (Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Thoroughly Modern Millie) gives listeners a detailed peek at the creative process behind some of the hottest Broadway’s hottest musicals. The show has already explored the Tony-winning 2019 revival of Oklahoma! with director Daniel Fish, Mary Testa (Aunt Eller), Jim Davis (Will Parker), and others, with Beetlejuice up next.

The Ensemblist

Host Mo Brady highlights hard-working ensemble members like Beetlejuice’s Jill Abramovitz and Hadestown’s Anthony Chatmon II, and their work through in-depth interviews and cultural examination. Ever wondered what it’s like to be in an ensemble? Want to know what these folks do when they’re not on stage? The podcast answers that and more by taking a look at the lives of those who add depth, character, and pizzazz to any show.

PHOTOS: Meet The Ensemblist’s 2019 Ensemblists of the Year





The Fabulous Invalid

Get the inside scoop on some of the hottest shows and explore theatre history with hosts Tony nominee Jennifer Simard (Disaster!), writer and critic Rob Russo, and theatre savant Jamie Dumont. The weekly series dives into the latest headlines and goes one-on-one with some of theatre’s most prominent figures, including A Strange Loop’s Michael R. Jackson. This all-encompassing podcast is an encyclopedia of knowledge from the people who know and love theatre.





Josh Swallows Broadway

If you saw The Prom, you know how bold and brash Josh Lamon can be. On Josh Swallows Broadway, the Great White Way’s hottest stars drop by to share their favorite behind-the-scenes stories and spill the tea on how unglamorous the life of a performer can be. Previous guests include Tony winners Christian Borle and Stephanie J. Block, current Hello, Dolly! tour star Carolee Carmello, and the creative team from New York City Center’s 2019 gala presentation of Evita.





The Ladies Who Lunch

Take a break with Tony winner Donna McKechnie (A Chorus Line) and her guests in this podcast that mixes the gift of gab with career advice and a deep love for theatre. Recorded at Broadway’s favorite restaurant, Sardi’s, McKechnie talks to the women who are making major changes in the theatre scene today.

Stagecraft

Listen to Variety's Gordon Cox go behind-the-scenes with the stars of Broadway, Off-Broadway, and beyond in this series. Topics include include Jonathan Groff’s spitting on stage, the Great White Way’s first intimacy coordinator, and Kelli O’Hara’s #MeToo take on Kiss Me, Kate. Fans will also hear one-of-a-kind stories like why Rosemary Harris has a typo on her Tony and how Joel Grey tackled making Fiddler on the Roof feel new again.





Talk Back

Focused on diversity, inclusion, and equal on stage and behind the curtain, this series hosted by Christine Toy Johnson explores the theatre as it should be. Johnson discusses criticism, casting, marketing, appropriation, numbers tracking, and more. Special guests include Hamilton’s Mandy Gonzalez, playwright Kristoffer Diaz (Public Works’ Hercules), and Tony winner David Henry Hwang (M. Butterfly, Soft Power)





The Theatre Podcast

This intimate show hosted by Alan Seales goes one-on-one with some of Broadway’s most talented professionals from stars to creatives, including theatre owners, producers, press agents, stage managers, directors, and marketing agents. Hear the behind-the-scenes stories of the luminaries who make theatre what it is today. Previous guests include Ain’t Too Proud’s Jawan Jackson, costume designer William Ivey Long (Beetlejuice, Cinderella) and producer Dori Berinstein (The Prom).

