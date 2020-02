12 Printable Valentines for Tongue-Tied and Starry-Eyed Theatrelovers

Let the Queens from Six and the Fates from Hadestown help you profess your love.

Have you always been shy? Or stupid with love? Or scared to confess what you're feeling? Do you know how to move him? Let us help you through it! Click through the gallery below to find the perfect valentine to pledge your love.

Click here to download and print this year's valentines.

Looking for even more valentines? Check out the collections from 2019, 2018, 2017, and 2016.