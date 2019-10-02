12 Ways for a Theatre-Lover to Celebrate Halloween in NYC

Pick from immersive Halloween horror shows, scary good concerts, and ghostly walking tours—all October long.

Attention all demon barbers, time warpers, and man-eating plants! We know you have your tickets to the spookiest plays and musicals in town, but have you considered these delightfully ghoulish attractions? We implore you to check our list of concerts, parties, and immersive theatre experiences that are simply to die for.

Before you go out and let your freak flag fly, if you’re headed to Midtown be sure stop by Ocean Prime for their new Beetlejuice the Musical–themed cocktail. It's just as strange and unusual as we had hoped.

Broadway Up Close Walking Tours: The Ghostlight Tour

Meet in Times Square - meeting location in front of 1411 Broadway

Tuesdays and Saturdays at 11 AM throughout the month of October

Mondays at 7:30PM and Saturdays at 11 AM beginning November 4

The master of Broadway tours, Broadway Up Close, offers its haunted tour year round, but there’s no better time to go than the spookiest month of the year. Capped at a maximum of 15 guests per tour, visitors will learn the history of theatre superstitions and spooky sightings on Broadway during this hour-and-45-minute tour. Your Green Team Guide will also be able to paint a full picture of haunted Broadway using iPads with rarely seen photographs, news clippings, and videos culled over years of research to dig into the rich history of theatre’s ghoulish past. Reservations required. For tickets and more information, click here. (And check out highlights from the tour in the video below!)

Haunted Broadway Theatres: Ghost Walking Tour

Meet in Times Square - meeting location in front of Red Lobster on 41st Street

Every Day in October at 1 PM

Explore the supernatural side of Broadway on this musical-themed ghost tour. On your two-hour journey, you’ll learn about the ghosts inhabiting different Broadway theatres, sing tunes from your favorite spooky shows, and do the Time Warp AGAIN. For tickets and more information, click here.

FOUND

The Cell Theatre

Through October 31

Enter the world of visual artist Mikel Glass in this art installation meets immersive theatre. In collaboration with theatre companies Mason Holdings and Sister Sylvester, FOUND explores the roles transitional objects play in our lives in this surreal, nostalgic, and sometimes spooky experience. From abandoned dolls to old toy sculptures, Glass creates a wild environment. Move through the space in small groups, as the actors guide you. Don’t forget to try the cocktail made with real DNA from the lost dolls in the installation. For tickets and information, click here.

Hitchcock Halloween Party

The McKittrick Hotel

October 25 and 26 at 10:15 PM

October 31 at 9:15 PM

Prepare to go psycho at the McKittrick Hotel, home of the award-winning Sleep No More. For three nights only, the hotel will be transformed into a cinema-scape with rooms inspired by the mind-bending films of Alfred Hitchcock. The late-night parties will feature DJs, dancing, special guests, and an open bar until 4 AM. The costume party (prepare to dance in your Halloween finest) will feature live performances and scenic installations, as well. Guests can purchase packages to see Sleep No More or enjoy dinner at The Club Car prior to the Hitchcock affair. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Bowery Boys: Ghost Stories of Old New York

Joe's Pub

October 27 at 4:30 PM and 7 PM

October 31 at 7PM

Following last year's sold-out run, Tom Meyers and Greg Young (a.k.a The Bowery Boys) return to Joe's Pub to host live recordings of their annual Halloween-themed podcasts. Listen and enjoy mysterious urban legends that will frighten even the toughest New Yorkers. The live podcast will also feature spine tingling music by Andrew Austin and enough bad puns to fill a witch's cauldron. For tickets and more information, click here.

Into Sweeney Todd’s Woods

October 27 at 7 PM

Feinstein’s/54 Below

Why choose between listening to the cast album of Into the Woods and that of Sweeney Todd when you can go to Feinstein's/54 Below and hear both? Join host Phil Geoffrey Bond and a slew of Broadway stars for a night filled with music from these two Stephen Sondheim masterpieces. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Does 54: A Spooky Spectacular Not-So-Scary Staff Show

October 28 at 9:30 PM

Feinstein's/54 Below

They're letting the staff sing! Oh, the horror! Just kidding, folks. Enjoy a performance from the wickedly talented servers, managers, hosts, and programmers of Feinstein's/54 Below. Back by popular demand, the Not-So-Scary Staff Show will be a night for all ages to enjoy. For tickets and more information, click here.

Monstersongs by Rob Rokicki

October 29 at 9:30 PM

Feinstein's/54 Below

Join Rob Rokicki, composer of The Lightning Thief : The Percy Jackson Musical, for the world premiere of Monstersongs, a new musical that explores the "humanity" of the most ferocious mythological creatures. Cast members from Be More Chill and more star in this concert reading as The Mummy, Medusa, Sasquatch, and more. For tickets and more information, click here.

Bonnie Milligan and Natalie Walker: The Graveyard Smash

Feinstein’s/54 Below

October 30 at 7:30 PM and 8:30 PM / October 31 at 5 PM and 7 PM

Witness Broadway divas Bonnie Milligan (Head Over Heels) and Natalie Walker (Alice By Heart) belt their favorite Halloween tunes at Feinstein’s/54 Below. Will they do the “Monster Mash”? Will they sing every song from Smash? Only one way to find out. For tickets and more information, click here.

54 Sings Zombie Prom

October 31 at 9:30PM and 11:30 PM

Feinstein’s/54 Below

Jam out to tunes of the scary, zany, feel-good musical with music by Dana P. Rowe and book and lyrics by John Dempsey. Produced by Shawn Thibault, this special concert of Zombie Prom includes direction and full on choreography by Andrew Winans and is music directed by Matthew Lowy. For tickets and more information, click here.

The Cooping Theory 1969: Who Killed Edgar Allan Poe

RPM Underground

Through October 30 at 7 PM/ October 31 at 8 PM

Ever wanted to perform a séance to summon the spirit of Edgar Allan Poe? Well, now is your chance! The Cooping Theory 1969 is an immersive theatrical experience. The cast leads audiences through a classic murder mystery with a supernatural bent, as you move around the space in an intensely thrilling affair. Follow the 1969 Poe Society as they attempt to connect with the ghost of America's most haunted playwright. For tickets and more information, click here.