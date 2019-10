13 Hair-Raising, Spine-Tingling, Halloween-Inspired Playbills

Check out these classic Playbill covers reimagined for a spooky holiday treat.

Do you have the Carrie cast album on repeat all month long? Are you rushing Beetlejuice every weekend in October? If you just can't get enough of spooky spirits and ghostly doings, click through the gallery below and imagine what some perennial Broadway faves might be like with a little Halloween twist.