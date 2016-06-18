14 Broadway Shows Great for Families

The plays and musicals right for theatregoers of all ages.

Ask any theatre performer what their first Broadway show was and they will launch into a tale from their childhood: “When I was eight years old” or “I was only four” or “I actually didn’t see my first Broadway show until high school, but—.” Theatre is an art form for all ages—even if they don’t have professional aspirations—and Playbill wants to help you navigate the Broadway boards. From elementary to high school, a night (or matinee) at the theatre makes meaningful family memories. Here are the 19 family-friendly shows currently running on the Great White Way. And if you click here, you can find tips for saving money on theatre tickets!

Aladdin

Musical, original

Opened: April 24, 2017

This Disney Theatrical Productions recreates the magic and mysticism of Agrabah from the beloved 1992 Disney animated film, complete with renditions of “One Jump Ahead,” “A Whole New World,” “Prince Ali,” and an eight-minute show-stopping “Friend Like Me.” Nominated for five Tony Awards, the musical also features new songs like “Proud of Your Boy,” and “These Palace Walls.” With 337 original costumes and 20 tons of scenery, Broadway’s Aladdin brings new meaning to glitz and glamour, and is right for even the youngest ticketholders.

Beetlejuice

Musical, original

Opened: April 25, 2019

Inspired by the Tim Burton film of the same name, the musical adaptation of Beetlejuice comes alive onstage in this tale about the undead demon. Wacky and irreverent (yes, there is some mature language) the musical is a romp and a feast for the eyes. From the moment you walk in the Winter Garden Theatre, you feel like you’re at a spooky carnival. David Korins’ Tony-nominated set and Tony-nominated lighting design by Kenneth Posner and projection designer Peter Nigrini will blow your mind. You’ll flip for the Tony-nominated costumes by William Ivey Long. Not to mention the performances from Alex Brightman as Beetlejuice, Sophia Ann Caruso as Lydia, and Broadway veterans Rob McClure, Kerry Butler, and Leslie Kritzer wow. If you’re looking for a fun (and funny) experience, head to Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice!

Come From Away

Musical, original

Opened: March 12, 2017

A 2017 Tony nominee for Best Musical, Come From Away delivers a message about the kindness of strangers and our need to support each other that’s well worth the prices of admission, for older elementary school kids to decades-long theatre fans. At only 100 minutes, the show takes place in Gander, Newfoundland, where 38 planes were diverted after U.S. airspace closed on September 11, 2001, and thousands of passengers were taken in by the residents of the tiny Canadian town. With a folk-rock score, the uplifting musical is a great choice for families.

Dear Evan Hansen

Musical, original

Opened: December 4, 2016

The winner of six 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Orchestrations has been resonating with families who have seen it onstage, as well as those across the U.S. playing the cast album on repeat. Tackling issues of mental illness, teen suicide, and the overwhelming feeling of the need to belong, Dear Evan Hansen has become a bridge of communication between parents and children thanks to the moving writing and delicate performances. Definitely for families with kids in their teens, the show can be an important bonding experience.

Read More: 5 WAYS TO GET DEAR EVAN HANSEN TICKETS

Frozen

Musical, original

Opened: March 22, 2018

Based on the 2013 Oscar-winning animated film of the same name, Disney’s latest spectacular travels to the icy kingdom of Arendelle. With all of the songs from the movie—including Oscar winner “Let It Go”—plus new songs by Kristen-Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez and a book my original screenwriter and director Jennifer Lee, the moving story of sisters Anna and Elsa and their quest for true love and acceptance dazzles onstage. Plus, Michael Curry’s (The Lion King) puppets wow as they bring Olaf the beloved snowman and Sven the reindeer to life. A musical perfect for any child who can’t stop belting like Queen Elsa, or as an introduction to theatregoers young and old.

Hamilton

Musical, original

Opened: August 6, 2015

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s hip-hop musical has inspired everyone from elementary school teachers to camp counselors to look at American history through a new and musical lens. Though difficult to nab a ticket, it’s far from impossible—especially if you’re willing to plan in advance. The high-octane non-stop production will get the whole family stoked about the life of the founding father while teaching you about the establishment of the United States through addictive melodies and hard-hitting choreography.

Read More: 8 WAYS TO ACTUALLY GET TICKETS TO HAMILTON

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Parts 1 and 2

Play, original

Opened: April 22, 2018

The Tony-winning, two-part continuation of Harry Potter's story—this time focused on his son, Albus—finds Harry, Hermione, Ron, and Ginny struggling to protect their families as more dastardly deeds are down at Hogwarts. A must-see for the Harry Potter fans in your family.

The Lightning Thief

Musical, original

Opens: September 20, 2019

Based on the Percy Jackson novels by Rick Riordan, the musical adaptation hits the Broadway stage after successful Off-Broadway and touring runs. With a book by Be More Chill scribe Joe Tracz, the action-packed adventure follows 47 of your little bookworm’s favorite characters. The is scheduled to be a limited engagement through January 5 only, so don’t delay.

Mean Girls

Musical, original

Opened: April 8, 2018

When the movie Mean Girls hit the screen in 2007, it put cliquey high-school culture under a microscope. With that same biting humor and a fresh injection of even more contemporary wit and relevance, Tina Fey’s Mean Girls is a smash musical. The characters are kids any high-schooler will recognize and likely relate to; the showstopping tap numbers will please the family’s old-school Broadway fans. The themes are a bit more mature—with “teen partying” and the like—but if your kid is old enough to see the movie they are definitely ready for the stage version. The pumped up energy makes for a fun night at the theatre that will leave your brood smiling and singing.

The Lion King

Musical, original

Opened: November 13, 1997

Disney’s The Lion King must be seen to be believed. A groundbreaking achievement in theatre, the stage adaptation of the 1994 animated film just celebrated its 21st anniversary on Broadway—and it’s no secret why. The African chants added specifically for Broadway (plus the costumes, maskwork, and storytelling techniques) will expose kids and adults to other cultures. From its timeless coming-of-age story to the bond between father and son, from the contemporary choreography to the awe-inspiring spectacle as the Pridelands of Africa emerge onstage, The Lion King is unlike any other theatrical experience—one the whole family will treasure.

Read More: WHAT KEEPS THE LION KING GOING 20 YEARS AND COUNTING

The Phantom of the Opera

Musical, original

Opened: January 26, 1988

Broadway’s longest-running musical has been on Broadway for over 30 years—and for good reason. Directed by the legendary Hal Prince, the musical is the ultimate in romance. Having earned ten Tony nominations in 1988, taking home Best Musical, the production is as fresh as it was when it first opened. The masked Phantom may be a tad intimidating to tiny theatregoers, but older elementary kids and above will find themselves enthralled in the love story, the lush costumes, and music. With a sweeping score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and stirring lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe, you won’t find another like it.

Read More: YOU MAY NOT KNOW HIS NAME, BUT BROADWAY’S MOST ICONIC MUSICALS RELY ON HIM

To Kill a Mockingbird

Play, original

Opened: December 13, 2018

Aaron Sorkin adapted Harper Lee' perennial classic about family, racism, and living with honor for this critically acclaimed stage version, starring Jeff Daniels as Atticus Finch. Published in 1960, Lee’s debut novel was an immediate and astonishing success. Now, for the first time ever, her open-hearted dissection of justice and tolerance in the American South is brought vividly to life on the Broadway stage.

Waitress

Musical, original

Opened: April 24, 2016

With an all-female lead creative team, this is the female empowerment show your daughters and sons need to see. This musical, nominated for four 2016 Tonys, is best for tweens and up—since the musical does address being stuck in an unhapy marriage and a love affair, but that’s also what makes it so worthwhile. This is a story about a woman who overcomes, with a score by six-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles. Centered around Jenna and her two best gal pals, an evening at Waitress is as heartwarming and fresh as a slice of Jenna’s famous pie.

Read More: WHICH ONE OF THE WAITRESS PIES ARE YOU?

Wicked

Musical, original

Opened: October 30, 2003

The prequel to The Wizard of Oz, the musical tells the story of “two friends, two good friends, two best friends” as they grow up to become The Good Witch of the North and The Wicked Witch of the West—also known as Glinda and Elphaba. Just like its predecessor, Wicked is a musical made for the whole family. With Tony-winning costumes by Susan Hilferty and a Tony-winning set by Eugene Lee, Wicked immerses audiences in the fantasy world of Oz with musical numbers that will wow and move theatregoers of all ages.

