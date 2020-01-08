15 Musicals That Opened Cold on Broadway

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   15 Musicals That Opened Cold on Broadway
By Playbill Staff
Jan 08, 2020
 
All of these shows opened without previous tryouts before debuting on the Great White Way.
Opened_Cold_Graphic_HR

Most shows undergo at least one, if not more, tryouts, either out-of-town or Off-Broadway, before they make their bow on the Great White Way. However these 15 shows all skipped that step to head straight to Broadway—a choice that proved more successful for some shows than for others.


15 Musicals That Opened Cold on Broadway

15 Musicals That Opened Cold on Broadway

All of these shows opened without previous tryouts before debuting on the Great White Way.

30 PHOTOS
Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed Playbill - Opening Night
Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed
Shuffle Along HR10.jpg
Brandon Victor Dixon and Audra McDonald in Shuffle Along, Or, The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed Julieta Cervantes
Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark Playbill - Opening Night
Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark
Patrick Page and Reeve Carney in <i>Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark.</i>
Patrick Page and Reeve Carney in Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark. Jacob Cohl
cover_no_shadow
The Book of Mormon
Book_Of_Mormon_Broadway_Production_Photos_2011_HR
Nikki M. James and Josh Gad in The Book of Mormon Joan Marcus
cover_no_shadow
School of Rock
Alex Brightman and Sierra Boggess in <i>School of Rock - The Musical</i>
Alex Brightman and Sierra Boggess in School of Rock Matthew Murphy
Something-Rotten-Playbill-noshadow.jpg
Something Rotten!
Brian d'Arcy James and Christian Borle in Something Rotten!
Brian d'Arcy James and Christian Borle in Something Rotten! Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!