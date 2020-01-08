15 Musicals That Opened Cold on Broadway

All of these shows opened without previous tryouts before debuting on the Great White Way.
Most shows undergo at least one, if not more, tryouts, either out-of-town or Off-Broadway, before they make their bow on the Great White Way. However these 15 shows all skipped that step to head straight to Broadway—a choice that proved more successful for some shows than for others.
Before the musical closes January 5, former and current Jennas—Tony winner Jessie Mueller, Betsy Wolfe, Nicolette Robinson, Shoshana Bean, Stephanie Torns, Jordin Sparks, and Katharine McPhee—share memories of their time in the diner.