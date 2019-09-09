15 Shows Announced for Broadway Bridges Fall 2019

15 Shows Announced for Broadway Bridges Fall 2019
By Noah Mutterperl
Sep 09, 2019
 
The initiative from The Broadway League offers $10 tickets to 10th grade NYC students.
Students participating in the Broadway Bridges program
Students participating in the Broadway Bridges program

The Broadway League, in association with the New York City Department of Education and the United Federation of Teachers, has announced the 15 Broadway shows joining the fall 2019 season of Broadway Bridges.

Participating this season include Aladdin, Beetlejuice, Chicago, Come From Away, Frozen, The Great Society, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge!, Oklahoma!, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, The Lion King, The Phantom of the Opera, Tootsie, Waitress, and Wicked.

Broadway Bridges offers $10 tickets to 10th-grade students across New York’s five boroughs, giving young people more affordable opportunities to see theatre.

“With the support from the Department of Education, the United Federation of Teachers and the New York City Council led by Speaker Corey Johnson, Broadway Bridges is ever closer to bringing all public high school students in the city to a Broadway show before graduation,” Charlotte St. Martin, President of the Broadway League, said in a statement.

Founded in 2017 through a partnership between commercial and non-profit theatre producers, the program estimates it will enable 20,000 10th-grade students and chaperons to see Broadway shows in the 2019–2020 season.

“By expanding the Broadway Bridges program, more students will have access to a vital part of New York's cultural landscape,” Michael Mulgrew, President of the United Federation of Teachers said in a statement.

