16,000-Square Foot Warehouse in Brooklyn Will Provide Lab Space for Directors

Stevie Walker Webb, Annie Dorsen, and Jenny Koons are the inaugural directors at the yet-to-open Mercury Store.

A newly renovated 16,000-square foot warehouse in Gowanus, Brooklyn, will serve as a lab space for stage directors, choreographers, and devisers. Named the Mercury Store, the organization will begin operations in March.

Providing space, time, and people to look at and examine works in process, the Mercury Store offers residencies, studio and co-working space, community, and funding.

The inaugural residents will be 2019 MacArthur Genius Grant recipient Annie Dorsen, a theatre director and writer who makes work at the intersection of technology and machines and human nature; Lilly Award winner Jenny Koons (behind last year's traveling A Midsummer Night's Dream and A.R.T's Burn All Night); and one in two and Ain't No Mo' director Stevie Walker Webb.

The Mercury Store is led by director Will Frears and executive director Claudia Zelevansky. Jenny Gersten, who with Nate Koch led much of the conceptual development, will serve as producer-at-large.

Check out the space in development below, and for more information visit MercuryStore.com.

