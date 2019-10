16 Spooky Shows That Played Broadway

We asked, you answered: Playbill readers share their favorite Broadway shows full of magic and mayhem.

Theatre has been known to transport audiences to new places, but theatre also has the ability to inspire fright. From suspenseful classics like Macbeth to comedic carnage like Beetlejuice, Playbill readers share their favorite spooky Broadway shows full of magic or mayhem in time for Halloween.

Flip through the gallery below to see the fan favorite shows below: