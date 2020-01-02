16 Tony-Winning Broadway Acting Debuts of the 2010s

By Dan Meyer
Jan 02, 2020
 
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Tracy Letts, and Cynthia Erivo all added hardware to their mantle with their first performances on the Great White Way.
In the past decade, 16 performers have won a Tony Award for their debut work on stage in a Broadway musical or play.

From Catherine Zeta-Jones in A Little Night Music and Cynthia Erivo in The Color Purple to Eddie Redmayne in Red and Daveed Diggs in Hamilton, check out our gallery of first-time winners below.

Douglas Hodge
2010 was a big year for Broadway debut performers with a total of five Tonys handed out to first-timers. Douglas Hodge won Leading Actor in a Musical for his performance as the triumphant drag queen Albin in La Cage Aux Folles. Joan Marcus; Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Scarlett Johansson and Liev Schreiber
Scarlett Johansson won Featured Actress in a Play for her portrayal of Catherine, torn between love and family, in Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge. Johansson would tackle another American theatre stalwart in 2013 as Margaret in Tennessee Williams’ Cat on a Hot Tin Roof.
Levi Kreis
Levi Kreis portrayed Jerry Lee Lewis in Million Dollar Quartet, earning the Tony for Featured Actor in a Musical.
Eddie Redmayne
Eddie Redmayne made a splash on Broadway, winning for Best Featured Actor in a Play as Ken, Mark Rothko’s fictional assistant, in Red. The thespian’s star burned bright following a win here—he went on to appear in the film adaptation of Les Misérables and won the Oscar for Best Actor in 2014 for The Theory of Everything.
Catherine Zeta-Jones
Catherine Zeta-Jones won Best Leading Actress in a Musical for portraying Desiree Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music. While the star hasn’t been seen on Broadway since, she appeared in the film adaptation of Rock of Ages and played Olivia de Havilland in Ryan Murphy’s Feud: Bette and Joan.
Ellen Barkin in <i>The Normal Heart</i>
In 2011, Ellen Barkin won the Tony for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play as Dr. Emma Brookner in Larry Kramer’s The Normal Heart. The Animal Kingdom star played the sharp tongued and wheelchair bound Brookner with a steely reserve that captivated audiences eight nights a week. Joan Marcus
John Larroquette
That same year, John Larroquette won the Tony for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical for his portrayal of J.B. Biggley, head honcho at World Wide Wicket Company, in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. Daniel Radcliffe also made his Broadway debut in this production house at Al Hirschfeld Theatre.
Sophie Okonedo
Sophie Okonedo made her Broadway debut in 2012 as in A Raisin in the Sun. Her stirring performance as Ruth Younger earned her the Tony for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play. The thespian would earn a Tony nomination for Lead Actress in a Play four years later for her performance as Elizabeth Proctor in The Crucible.
Carrie Coon, Tracy Letts, Amy Morton and Madison Dirks
Pulitzer Prize and Tony-winning playwright of August: Osage County Tracy Letts made his Broadway performance debut in 2013 as George in Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?. The Steppenwolf ensemble member won Outstanding Leading Actor in a Play. Also in this photo are Carrie Coon as Honey, Amy Morton as Martha, and Madison Dirks as Nick. Michael Brosilow
Bryan Cranston
By 2014, Bryan Cranston was one of the biggest names in the history of television thanks to his performances on Malcolm in the Middle and Breaking Bad. But until the 2010s, Cranston had never been on Broadway—he won for his debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way by Robert Schenkkan.
