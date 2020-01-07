With
Oklahoma!—based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs—set to end its Tony-winning run January 19, look back at 17 other musicals that initially began life as plays.
From
to My Fair Lady , there have been plenty of adaptations of popular plays over the years. How many can you name? Wonderful Town
18 Musicals That Began as Plays
Musical: Audra McDonald, Michael-Hayden, and Sally Murphy in
Carousel
Joan Marcus
Play: Burgess Meredith, Joan Tetzel, and Ingrid Bergman in
Liliom by Ferenc Molnar
Musical: Audra McDonald and Christopher Innvar in
110 in the Shade
Joan Marcus
Play: Darren McGavin and Geraldine Page in
The Rainmaker by N. Richard Nash
Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Musical: Tom Hewitt and cast in
The Boys from Syracuse
Joan Marcus
Play: The cast of
The Comedy of Errors by Shakespeare
Jim Cox
Musical: Susan Johnson and Shorty Lon in
The Most Happy Fella
Arthur Cantor
Play: Glenn Anders, Pauline Lord, and Richard Bennett in
They Knew What They Wanted by Sidney Howard
Francis Joseph Bruguière/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Play: Cast of
Taming of the Shrew by Shakespeare
Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Musical: Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in
Kiss Me Kate
Joan Marcus