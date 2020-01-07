18 Musicals That Began as Plays

By Playbill Staff
Jan 07, 2020
 
Get to know the plays behind shows like Carousel, 110 in the Shade, Kiss Me Kate, Oklahoma!, and more.
Julie Andrews in <i>My Fair Lady</i>
Julie Andrews in My Fair Lady Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts

With Oklahoma!—based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs—set to end its Tony-winning run January 19, look back at 17 other musicals that initially began life as plays.

From My Fair Lady to Wonderful Town, there have been plenty of adaptations of popular plays over the years. How many can you name?

36 PHOTOS
Carousel_Broadway_Production_Photo_1993_Audra Ann-McDonald, Michael-Hayden & Sally-Murphy_HR.jpg
Musical: Audra McDonald, Michael-Hayden, and Sally Murphy in Carousel Joan Marcus
Burgess Meredith. Joan Tetzel & Ingrid Bergman in Liliom - New York 44th Street Theatre (1940).jpg
Play: Burgess Meredith, Joan Tetzel, and Ingrid Bergman in Liliom by Ferenc Molnar
Audra McDonald and Christopher Innvar in <i>110 in the Shade</i>, 2007
Musical: Audra McDonald and Christopher Innvar in 110 in the Shade Joan Marcus
Darren McGavin and Geraldine Page in <i>The Rainmaker</i>
Play: Darren McGavin and Geraldine Page in The Rainmaker by N. Richard Nash Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Tom Hewitt and cast in <i>The Boys from Syracuse</i>, 2002
Musical: Tom Hewitt and cast in The Boys from Syracuse Joan Marcus
The cast of <i>The Comedy of Errors</i>
Play: The cast of The Comedy of Errors by Shakespeare Jim Cox
Susan Johnson and Shorty Long in <i>The Most Happy Fella</i>
Musical: Susan Johnson and Shorty Lon in The Most Happy Fella Arthur Cantor
Glenn Anders, Pauline Lord, and Richard Bennett in <i>They Knew What They Wanted</i>
Play: Glenn Anders, Pauline Lord, and Richard Bennett in They Knew What They Wanted by Sidney Howard Francis Joseph Bruguière/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Taming of the Shrew 1960 .jpg
Play: Cast of Taming of the Shrew by Shakespeare Friedman-Abeles/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in <i>Kiss Me, Kate</i>, 1999
Musical: Marin Mazzie and Brian Stokes Mitchell in Kiss Me Kate Joan Marcus
