18 Musicals That Began as Plays

Get to know the plays behind shows like Carousel, 110 in the Shade, Kiss Me Kate, Oklahoma!, and more.

With Oklahoma!—based on the play Green Grow the Lilacs—set to end its Tony-winning run January 19, look back at 17 other musicals that initially began life as plays.

From My Fair Lady to Wonderful Town, there have been plenty of adaptations of popular plays over the years. How many can you name?