2-for-1 Tickets Now Available to 34 Off-Broadway Shows

Get discount tickets to plays and musicals, including Rock of Ages, Scotland, PA, and The Office! as part of the NYC & Company initiative.

Tickets are now on sale for NYC & Company’s biannual Off-Broadway Week, offering two-for-one tickets to select Off-Broadway shows from September 23–October 6. Thirty-four shows are participating in the discount initiative, including world-premiere plays like Mfoniso Udofia's runboyrun & In Old Age, Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Barbara Hammond's Terra Firma, and Anna Moench's Mothers. New York premieres on offer include the MCC production of Theresa Rebeck's Seared, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo, as well as Lois Robbins' monologue play, L.O.V.E.R. There are a number of musicals participating in the ticket offer this year, including the world premiere of Adam Gwon's Scotland, PA, the Off-Broadway return of Rock of Ages, and The Office! A Musical Parody.

Of the participating shows, 20 are new to NYC Off-Broadway Week.

First launched in February 2009, Off-Broadway Week is produced and presented by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League. To purchase tickets and for additional details, visit nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

Below is a complete list of participating shows:

A Musical About Star Wars

Alice in Wonderland

American Moor

Blue Man Group

Caesar and Cleopatra

#DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment

Doña Flor y Sus Dos Maridos

Drunk Shakespeare

Dublin Carol

El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escriba

Fern Hill

Fiddler on the Roof (A Fidler Afn Dakh)

Filomena Marturano: Un Matrimonio a la Caribeña

Gazillion Bubble Show

Heroes of the Fourth Turning

The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking

Is This a Room

Jersey Boys

Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo

L.O.V.E.R.

La Canción

Mothers

Naked Boys Singing

The Office! A Musical Parody

Our Dear Dead Drug Lord

Perfect Crime

The Play That Goes Wrong

Rock of Ages

runboyrun & In Old Age

Scotland, PA

Seared

Sistas: The Musical

Stomp

Terra Firma

Tickets to participating shows are now on sale.