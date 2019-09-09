2-for-1 Tickets Now Available to 34 Off-Broadway Shows

Tickets are now on sale for NYC & Company’s biannual Off-Broadway Week, offering two-for-one tickets to select Off-Broadway shows from September 23–October 6. Thirty-four shows are participating in the discount initiative, including world-premiere plays like Mfoniso Udofia's runboyrun & In Old Age, Will Arbery's Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Barbara Hammond's Terra Firma, and Anna Moench's Mothers. New York premieres on offer include the MCC production of Theresa Rebeck's Seared, Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo, as well as Lois Robbins' monologue play, L.O.V.E.R. There are a number of musicals participating in the ticket offer this year, including the world premiere of Adam Gwon's Scotland, PA, the Off-Broadway return of Rock of Ages, and The Office! A Musical Parody.
Of the participating shows, 20 are new to NYC Off-Broadway Week.
First launched in February 2009, Off-Broadway Week is produced and presented by NYC & Company in partnership with The Off-Broadway League. To purchase tickets and for additional details, visit nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.
Below is a complete list of participating shows:
A Musical About Star Wars
Alice in Wonderland
American Moor
Blue Man Group
Caesar and Cleopatra
#DateMe: An OKCupid Experiment
Doña Flor y Sus Dos Maridos
Drunk Shakespeare
Dublin Carol
El Coronel No Tiene Quien le Escriba
Fern Hill
Fiddler on the Roof (A Fidler Afn Dakh)
Filomena Marturano: Un Matrimonio a la Caribeña
Gazillion Bubble Show
Heroes of the Fourth Turning
The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking
Is This a Room
Jersey Boys
Katsura Sunshine's Rakugo
L.O.V.E.R.
La Canción
Mothers
Naked Boys Singing
The Office! A Musical Parody
Our Dear Dead Drug Lord
Perfect Crime
The Play That Goes Wrong
Rock of Ages
runboyrun & In Old Age
Scotland, PA
Seared
Sistas: The Musical
Stomp
Terra Firma
Tickets to participating shows are now on sale.