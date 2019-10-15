2019 Barrymore Award Winners Announced; Gem of the Ocean and The Color Purple Take Top Prizes

Celebrating the professional theatre scene in the Greater Philadelphia area, the awards were presented October 14.

Theatre Philadelphia presented the 2019 Barrymore Awards October 14, celebrating the professional theatre scene in the Greater Philadelphia area.

The ceremony, directed by Cat Ramirez with Creative Producer Jill Harrison, was co-hosted by Jess Conda and Christina “STARFIRE” May at the Bok in South Philadelphia.

The 2018–2019 Barrymore Awards season ran from July 1, 2018, to June 30, 2019, and included 41 companies presenting a total of 118 eligible productions.

The Arden Theatre Company production of August Wilson's Gem of the Ocean took the prize for Outstanding Overall Production of a Play, while Theatre Horizon’s staging of the Broadway musical The Color Purple earned the award for Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical. Gem of the Ocean received nine awards during the evening, while The Color Purple nabbed seven (including the Brown Martin Award).

The evening also honored playwright and educator Edgar J. Shockley III with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The complete list of winners follows:

Outstanding Overall Production of a Play, Gem of the Ocean, Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Overall Production of a Musical, The Color Purple, Theatre Horizon

Independence Foundation Award for Outstanding New Play/Musical, Boycott Esther by Emily Acker, Azuka Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play, James Ijames, Gem of the Ocean, Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Direction of a Musical, Amina Robinson, The Color Purple, Theatre Horizon

Charlotte Cushman Award Outstanding Leading Performance in a Play, Brandi Burgess, Cry It Out, Simpatico Theatre and Justin Jain, The Great Leap, InterAct Theatre Company

Outstanding Leading Performance in a Musical, Sarah Gliko, The Bridges of Madison County, Philadelphia Theatre Company and Jessica Johnson, The Color Purple, Theatre Horizon

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Play, Danielle Leneé, Gem of the Ocean, Arden Theatre Company and Brian Anthony Wilson, Gem of the Ocean, Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Musical, Ebony Pullum, The Color Purple, Theatre Horizon and Brett Ashley Robinson, The Appointment, Lightning Rod Special

Outstanding Scenic Design, Thom Weaver, Gem of the Ocean, Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Costume Design, LeVonne D. Lindsay, Gem of the Ocean, Arden Theatre Company

Earl Girls Award for Outstanding Lighting Design, Thom Weaver, Gem of the Ocean, Arden Theatre Company

Bauder Audio Award for Outstanding Sound Design, Daniel Ison, Gem of the Ocean, Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Media Design, Sadah Espii Proctor, Carlos Del Castillo Aceves, Morir Sonyando, Passage Theatre Company

Outstanding Original Music, Zak Berkman & Jessie Fisher, Such Things As Vampires, People’s Light

Outstanding Choreography/Movement, Nicole Burgio and Ben Grinberg, xoxo moongirl, Almanac Dance Circus Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction, Amanda Morton, The Color Purple, Theatre Horizon

Outstanding Ensemble a Play, Gem of the Ocean, Arden Theatre Company

Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical, The Color Purple, Theatre Horizon

Outstanding Outdoor Theatre Production, Contradict This! A Birthday Funeral for Heroes, Bearded Ladies Cabaret

This year the Barrymores also awarded $92,000 to artists and individuals:

The Brown Martin Philadelphia Award ($25,000 to recipient, $2,500 to four finalists), The Color Purple at Theatre Horizon

F. Otto Haas Award for Emerging Philadelphia Theatre Artist ($15,000 to recipient, $2,000 to four finalists), Jaylene Clark Owens

Victory Foundation Award for Outstanding Theatre Education Program ($10,000 to the recipient, $2,500 to four finalists), Theatre Horizon’s Autism Drama Program

June and Steve Wolfson Award for Evolving Theatre Company ($10,000 to the recipient, $1,000 to four finalists), Lightning Rod Special