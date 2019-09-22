2019 Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Presented September 22

The annual fundraiser in Shubert Alley features over 200 live and silent auction lots, more than 60 Broadway stars, and 56 tables of theatrical treasures.

A host of Broadway favorites are part of the 33rd Annual Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction, produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, September 22 in Shubert Alley. The annual fundraiser begins at 10 AM and continues to 7 PM.

More than 56 tables full of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills, and gifts line the streets. Among the shows scheduled to be at tables this year are Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, Mean Girls, A Musical About Star Wars, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, NEWSical The Musical, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, Waitress, and Wicked.

Fans will also have the chance to visit the Autograph Table and Photo Booth on the deck of Junior’s, at Shubert Alley and West 45th Street, from 10 AM–2 PM. Jim Caruso and Ben Cameron will host.

Those artists scheduled to participate include Kathleen Chalfant, Gavin Creel, Jason Danieley, Paige Davis, Ariana DeBose, Raúl Esparza, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Caitlin Kinnunen, Telly Leung, Bebe Neuwirth, Christopher Sieber, Ethan Slater, Brandon Uranowitz, Jordin Sparks, Dawnn Lewis, and Julie White as well as James Harkness and Jelani Remy from Ain’t Too Proud—The Life and Times of The Temptations, Clinton Greenspan and Arielle Jacobs from Aladdin, Alex Brightman, Kerry Butler, Sophia Anne Caruso, Leslie Kritzer, and Rob McClure from Beetlejuice, Dave Thomas Brown, Kim Exum, and Cody Jamison Strand from The Book of Mormon, Lisa Brescia and Andrew Barth Feldman from Dear Evan Hansen, Patti Murin and Ryann Redmond from Frozen, Marc Kudisch from The Great Society, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Eva Noblezada, and Patrick Page from Hadestown, Mandy Gonzalez and Austin Scott from Hamilton, James Snyder from Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Derek Klena and Elizabeth Stanley from Jagged Little Pill, Bradley Gibson and Adrienne Walker from The Lion King, Krystina Alabado, Erika Henningsen, Grey Henson, Reneé Rapp, Kate Rockwell, Kyle Selig, and Jennifer Simard from Mean Girls, Danny Burstein from Moulin Rouge! The Musical, John Riddle and Kaley Ann Voorhees from The Phantom of the Opera, John Behlmann, Lilli Cooper, Santino Fontana, Andy Grotelueschen, Reg Rogers, and Sarah Stiles from Tootsie, Mark Evans and Alison Luff from Waitress, Hannah Corneau and Michael McCormick from Wicked, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical’s Jorrel Javier, Chris McCarrell, and Kristin Stokes, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical’s Adrienne Warren.

The line for each hour of autographs will begin at the Junior’s entrance and stretch east toward Broadway. The photo line begins in Shubert Alley. Autographs are a $35 donation each hour for all performers that hour; photo prices vary based on the number of requests per performer.

The free outdoor event also includes silent and live auctions. Bryan Batt and Nick Nicholson return as host and auctioneer, respectively, of the live auction. Jen Cody and Michael Goddard join forces to co-host the silent auction.

Among the lots up for bid are: VIP house seats and backstage meet-and-greets with the stars of Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations, Aladdin, Beetlejuice, The Book of Mormon, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Little Shop of Horrors, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Oklahoma!, and Tootsie; walk-on roles in Beautiful—The Carole King Musical, Chicago, Frozen, The Lion King, Mean Girls, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, and Waitress; opening-night tickets to this season’s most-anticipated Broadway shows; plus the chance to meet Julie Andrews, lunch with Tony Award winner André De Shields, a visit with Joanna Gleason and Chris Sarandon at their farm in Connecticut, where they will cook a meal for you and nine guests, and the experience of being painted green like Elphaba in Wicked.

Among the treasures available in the silent auction are one-of-a-kind show memorabilia autographed by Laura Benanti, Annette Bening, Stephanie J. Block, Carol Burnett, Michael Cera, Carol Channing, Stockard Channing, Glenn Close, Bryan Cranston, Joan Crawford, Darren Criss, Jeff Daniels, Paul Dano, Joel Grey, Rosemary Harris, Ethan Hawke, Jennifer Holliday, Cherry Jones, Nathan Lane, Angela Lansbury, Baayork Lee, John Lithgow, Patti LuPone, Elaine May, Laurie Metcalf, Idina Menzel, Ethel Merman, Bette Midler, Arthur Miller, Liza Minnelli, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Billy Porter, Hal Prince, Daniel Radcliffe, Chita Rivera, Lea Salonga, Stephen Sondheim, Barbra Streisand, Kerry Washington, Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more; plus musical phrases handwritten and signed by Chad Beguelin and Matthew Sklar from The Prom; David Hein and Irene Sankoff from Come From Away; Rachel Bay Jones, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Ben Platt from Dear Evan Hansen; John Kander and Fred Ebb from Zorba; Kristin Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez from Coco and Frozen; Robert Lopez, Trey Parker, and Matt Stone from The Book of Mormon; Alan Menken from Aladdin; Tim Minchin from Matilda The Musical; Lin-Manuel Miranda from Hamilton and Moana; Anaïs Mitchell from Hadestown; Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman from Mary Poppins Returns; and Barry Manilow’s hit songs “Copacabana” and “One Voice.”

Visit BroadwayCares.org for more information. Last year’s Broadway Flea Market & Grand Auction raised $906,825. Since 1987, the 32 editions of the event have raised $14.5 million.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is one of the nation’s leading industry-based, nonprofit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations. By drawing upon the talents, resources, and generosity of the American theatre community, since 1988 Broadway Cares has raised more than $300 million for essential services for people with AIDS and other critical illnesses across the United States.

