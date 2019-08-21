2019 Henry Hewes Design Award Honorees Announced

Five designers and their work Off-Broadway have been recognized with 2019 Henry Hewes Design Awards. This year's honors nominated over 90 theatre artists for their work in 63 productions the Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway stages.
This year's recipients are scenic designer Charlie Corcoran (The O’Casey Trilogy, Irish Repertory Theatre), costume designer Montana Levi Blanco (Ain’t No Mo’, Public Theater), lighting designers Amith Chandrashaker (Boesman and Lena, Signature Theatre) and Yi Zhao (The House That Will Not Stand, New York Theatre Workshop), and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman (Fairview, Soho Rep).
"All five of the 2019 honorees are receiving their first award from the Hewes committee," said Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chairman of the Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee. "We are delighted to honor them for their brilliant work and superb contributions to the world of New York theatre design."
The full list of nominees, with honorees in bold, is below.
Scenic Design:
Amy Rubin, Gloria: A Life
Arnulfo Maldonado, Catch as Catch Can
Arnulfo Maldonado, Sugar in Our Wounds
Beowulf Boritt, Bernhardt/Hamlet
Carolyn Mraz, Cabin
Carolyn Mraz, Spaceman
Catherine Cornell, Mac Beth
Charlie Corcoran, The O’Casey Trilogy
Christopher and Justin Swader, Antigone
Dane Laffrey, Lewiston/Clarkston
Daniel Zimmerman, Plano
David Korins, Beetlejuice
Jian Jung, Suicide Forest
Julian Crouch, Curse of the Starving Class
Julian Crouch, Head Over Heels
Ken Rothchild, The Life of Galileo
Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!
Laura Jellinek, Rags Parkland Sings Songs of the Future
Louisa Thompson, Everyone’s Fine With Virginia Woolf
Mariana Sanchez, Marys Seacole
Matt Saunders, “Daddy”
Matt Saunders, Thunderbodies
Costume Design:
Alexis Forte, Our Lady of 121st Street
Alice Tavener, Suicide Forest
Amy Clark, Clueless
Andreea Mincic, Strange Window: The Turn of the Screw
Ann Roth, The Prom
Arianne Phillips, Head Over Heels
Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie
Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Dance Nation
Bob Mackie, The Cher Show
Bobby Frederick Tilley II, Be More Chill
Dede M. Ayite, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka
Dede M. Ayite, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark
Dede M. Ayite, Slave Play
Glenna Ryer, Emma and the Mad Monk
Jane Greenwood, Mother of the Maid
Jeff Mahshie, Kiss Me, Kate
Jessica Pabst, Mac Beth
Kaye Voyce, Marys Seacole
Kaye Voyce, Everyone’s Fine With Virginia Woolf
Montana Levi Blanco, Ain’t No Mo’
Montana Levi Blanco, Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine
Montana Levi Blanco, The House That Will Not Stand
Montana Levi Blanco, Eddie and Dave
Nicole Slaven, Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts
Paloma Young, Alice by Heart
Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud
Somie Pak, Mary Stuart
Terese Wadden, Oklahoma!
Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet
William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice
William Ivey Long, Tootsie
Lighting Design:
Adam Honoré, Ain’t No Mo’
Adam Honoré, Carmen Jones
Amith Chandrashaker, Boesman and Lena
Barbara Samuels, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Ben Stanton, The Last Days of Disco
Ben Stanton, The Mother
Bradley King, Alice by Heart
Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud
Hugh Vanstone, The Boys in the Band
Isabella Byrd, Plano
Isabella Byrd, “Daddy”
Jamie Roderick, Midnight at the Never Get
Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Suicide Forest
Jeff Croiter, Mac Beth
Jiyoun Chang, Marys Seacole
Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play
Kenneth Posner, Beetlejuice
Kevin Adams, Head Over Heels
Kevin Adams, The Cher Show
Lap Chi Chu, Mother of the Maid
Marcus Dilliard, All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914
Michael Gottlieb, The O’Casey Trilogy
Natasha Katz, The Prom
Reza Bejhat, Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts
Ryan Seelig, Everyone’s Fine With Virginia Woolf
Scott Zielinski, Oklahoma!
Simon Cleveland, Spaceman
Stacey Derosier, Lewiston/Clarkston
Thomas Dunn, Is This a Room
Yi Zhao, The House That Will Not Stand
Notable Effects:
Alex Basco Koch (Projection Design), Be More Chill
Andrew Lazarow (Projection Design), Head Over Heels
Austin Switser (Video Design), Strange Window: The Turn of the Screw
Charles G. LaPointe (Hair And Wig Design), Beetlejuice
Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wig, And Makeup Design), Ain’t No Mo’
Dan Dobson (Sound Design), Cabin
Darron L. West (Sound Design), The Bacchae
Elaine J. McCarthy (Projection Design), Gloria: A Life
Eric Sluyter (Sound Design), The B-Side: “Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons”
Heather Carey, Simon Cleveland, Ryan Courtney, Shawn Davis, Carolyn Mraz, Leegrid Stevens (Production Design), Spaceman
Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design), Octet
Jane Shaw (Sound Design), I Was Most Alive With You
Joshua Thorson (Projection Design), Oklahoma!
Katherine Freer (Projection Design), The Peculiar Patriot
Leegrid Stevens (Sound Design), Spaceman
Matt Hubbs (Sound Design), Boesman and Lena
Michael Curry (Puppetry Design), Beetlejuice
Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Fairview
Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future
Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Beetlejuice
Santo Loquasto (Scenic Effects), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus
Wendall K. Harrington (Projection Design), Little Rock