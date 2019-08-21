2019 Henry Hewes Design Award Honorees Announced

The annual awards recognize artistry on the Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway stages.

Five designers and their work Off-Broadway have been recognized with 2019 Henry Hewes Design Awards. This year's honors nominated over 90 theatre artists for their work in 63 productions the Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway stages.

This year's recipients are scenic designer Charlie Corcoran (The O’Casey Trilogy, Irish Repertory Theatre), costume designer Montana Levi Blanco (Ain’t No Mo’, Public Theater), lighting designers Amith Chandrashaker (Boesman and Lena, Signature Theatre) and Yi Zhao (The House That Will Not Stand, New York Theatre Workshop), and sound designer Mikaal Sulaiman (Fairview, Soho Rep).

"All five of the 2019 honorees are receiving their first award from the Hewes committee," said Jeffrey Eric Jenkins, chairman of the Henry Hewes Design Awards Committee. "We are delighted to honor them for their brilliant work and superb contributions to the world of New York theatre design."

The full list of nominees, with honorees in bold, is below.

Scenic Design:

Amy Rubin, Gloria: A Life

Arnulfo Maldonado, Catch as Catch Can

Arnulfo Maldonado, Sugar in Our Wounds

Beowulf Boritt, Bernhardt/Hamlet

Carolyn Mraz, Cabin

Carolyn Mraz, Spaceman

Catherine Cornell, Mac Beth

Charlie Corcoran, The O’Casey Trilogy

Christopher and Justin Swader, Antigone

Dane Laffrey, Lewiston/Clarkston

Daniel Zimmerman, Plano

David Korins, Beetlejuice

Jian Jung, Suicide Forest

Julian Crouch, Curse of the Starving Class

Julian Crouch, Head Over Heels

Ken Rothchild, The Life of Galileo

Laura Jellinek, Oklahoma!

Laura Jellinek, Rags Parkland Sings Songs of the Future

Louisa Thompson, Everyone’s Fine With Virginia Woolf

Mariana Sanchez, Marys Seacole

Matt Saunders, “Daddy”

Matt Saunders, Thunderbodies

Costume Design:

Alexis Forte, Our Lady of 121st Street

Alice Tavener, Suicide Forest

Amy Clark, Clueless

Andreea Mincic, Strange Window: The Turn of the Screw

Ann Roth, The Prom

Arianne Phillips, Head Over Heels

Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Mrs. Murray’s Menagerie

Ásta Bennie Hostetter, Dance Nation

Bob Mackie, The Cher Show

Bobby Frederick Tilley II, Be More Chill

Dede M. Ayite, If Pretty Hurts Ugly Must Be a Muhfucka

Dede M. Ayite, By the Way, Meet Vera Stark

Dede M. Ayite, Slave Play

Glenna Ryer, Emma and the Mad Monk

Jane Greenwood, Mother of the Maid

Jeff Mahshie, Kiss Me, Kate

Jessica Pabst, Mac Beth

Kaye Voyce, Marys Seacole

Kaye Voyce, Everyone’s Fine With Virginia Woolf

Montana Levi Blanco, Ain’t No Mo’

Montana Levi Blanco, Fabulation, or the Re-Education of Undine

Montana Levi Blanco, The House That Will Not Stand

Montana Levi Blanco, Eddie and Dave

Nicole Slaven, Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts

Paloma Young, Alice by Heart

Paul Tazewell, Ain’t Too Proud

Somie Pak, Mary Stuart

Terese Wadden, Oklahoma!

Toni-Leslie James, Bernhardt/Hamlet

William Ivey Long, Beetlejuice

William Ivey Long, Tootsie

Lighting Design:

Adam Honoré, Ain’t No Mo’

Adam Honoré, Carmen Jones

Amith Chandrashaker, Boesman and Lena

Barbara Samuels, Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Ben Stanton, The Last Days of Disco

Ben Stanton, The Mother

Bradley King, Alice by Heart

Howell Binkley, Ain’t Too Proud

Hugh Vanstone, The Boys in the Band

Isabella Byrd, Plano

Isabella Byrd, “Daddy”

Jamie Roderick, Midnight at the Never Get

Jeanette Oi-Suk Yew, Suicide Forest

Jeff Croiter, Mac Beth

Jiyoun Chang, Marys Seacole

Jiyoun Chang, Slave Play

Kenneth Posner, Beetlejuice

Kevin Adams, Head Over Heels

Kevin Adams, The Cher Show

Lap Chi Chu, Mother of the Maid

Marcus Dilliard, All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914

Michael Gottlieb, The O’Casey Trilogy

Natasha Katz, The Prom

Reza Bejhat, Henry VI: Shakespeare’s Trilogy in Two Parts

Ryan Seelig, Everyone’s Fine With Virginia Woolf

Scott Zielinski, Oklahoma!

Simon Cleveland, Spaceman

Stacey Derosier, Lewiston/Clarkston

Thomas Dunn, Is This a Room

Yi Zhao, The House That Will Not Stand

Notable Effects:

Alex Basco Koch (Projection Design), Be More Chill

Andrew Lazarow (Projection Design), Head Over Heels

Austin Switser (Video Design), Strange Window: The Turn of the Screw

Charles G. LaPointe (Hair And Wig Design), Beetlejuice

Cookie Jordan (Hair, Wig, And Makeup Design), Ain’t No Mo’

Dan Dobson (Sound Design), Cabin

Darron L. West (Sound Design), The Bacchae

Elaine J. McCarthy (Projection Design), Gloria: A Life

Eric Sluyter (Sound Design), The B-Side: “Negro Folklore From Texas State Prisons”

Heather Carey, Simon Cleveland, Ryan Courtney, Shawn Davis, Carolyn Mraz, Leegrid Stevens (Production Design), Spaceman

Hidenori Nakajo (Sound Design), Octet

Jane Shaw (Sound Design), I Was Most Alive With You

Joshua Thorson (Projection Design), Oklahoma!

Katherine Freer (Projection Design), The Peculiar Patriot

Leegrid Stevens (Sound Design), Spaceman

Matt Hubbs (Sound Design), Boesman and Lena

Michael Curry (Puppetry Design), Beetlejuice

Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Fairview

Mikaal Sulaiman (Sound Design), Rags Parkland Sings the Songs of the Future

Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Beetlejuice

Santo Loquasto (Scenic Effects), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus

Wendall K. Harrington (Projection Design), Little Rock

