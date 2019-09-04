2019 Idea Awards for Theatre Celebrate Career-Long Achievement and Emerging Voices

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation will honor new voices in playwriting and musical theatre in addition to a pair of trailblazing writers.

Two acclaimed playwrights, a composer/lyricist team, and an emerging playwright are this year’s recipients of the 2019 Idea Awards for Theatre.

Tony nominee Tina Howe (Coastal Disturbances) and three-time Obie winner Adrienne Kennedy (Funnyhouse of a Negro) will both receive the inaugural Tooth of Time Distinguished Career Award.

Dave Harris (Everybody Black) will be honored with this year’s Ollie New Play Award, while Kit Yan and Melissa Li (co-writers of the musical Interstate) will receive the 2019 Vivace Musical Theatre Award, presented to support the creation of a new work.

Each of the five artists will also receive a hand-carved marble statuette along with a monetary prize.

The Bret Adams and Paul Reisch Foundation will present the awards September 23.