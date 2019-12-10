2019 Red Bucket Follies Raises $5.6 Million

The And Peggy leg of the Hamilton tour was named top donor at the annual celebration, benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS’ annual fall fundraising efforts crossed the finish line with its annual celebration, the Red Bucket Follies, December 9 and 10 at the New Amsterdam Theatre. Check out highlights from the show in our memorable moments roundup.

A total of 58 Broadway, Off-Broadway, and touring productions took part, raising a collective $5,631,888.

Each season, shows raise funds through collective donations via the namesake red buckets, incentives, and auctions. Named the top overall fundraiser was Hamilton – And Peggy Tour, which made $434,841. Moulin Rouge! The Musical was the top fundraiser on Broadway, raising $315,746.

As part of the event, casts offer various performances, from skits and parodies to poignant dance pieces. This year, Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish was awarded Best Onstage Presentation, for its performance of “The Radio City Chanukah Spectacular.” Second place for onstage performance went to the company of The Great Society, for the weaving of “Keep Your Eyes on the Prize” with quotes from Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman and others.

Additional highlights included the cast of Chicago asking “What Would Fosse Do?” if he had choreographed The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls, and Hamilton; an homage to the late The Phantom of the Opera director Hal Prince; and the cast of Frozen singing “Into the Unknown” from the recent Disney sequel film; among others.

BC/EFA has become one of the nation’s leading industry-based AIDS fundraising organizations, drawing upon the theatre industry and community to raise over $300 million since 1988. Funds go to men, women, and children around the country for treatments and medication, health care, counseling, emergency financial assistance, and more.

See below for the list of top fundraisers:

Top Overall Fundraiser: Hamilton – And Peggy Tour ($434,841)

Broadway Musical

Top Fundraiser: Moulin Rouge! The Musical ($315,746)

First Runner-Up: Hadestown with ($238,230)

Second Runner-Up: Hamilton ($215,088)

Third Runner-Up: Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations ($185,780)

Broadway Play

Top Fundraiser: Betrayal ($107,827)

First Runner-Up: The Great Society ($67,103)

Off-Broadway (Play or Musical)

Top Fundraiser: Little Shop of Horrors ($74,694)

First Runner-Up: Fiddler on the Roof – in Yiddish ($68,295)