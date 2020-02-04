2020 Liz Smith Reading Series to Showcase New Works by Nambi E. Kelley, Lisa Ramirez, and More

The Miranda Theatre Company will present its third annual Liz Smith Reading Series at the Cherry Lane Theatre in March. A celebration of Women's History Month, the series will showcase plays in development by Emma Gibson, Lindsay Joelle, Nambi E. Kelley, Lisa Ramirez, and Lyra Yang.
The series, which is free and open to the public, will run March 3–31.
Casting will include Ellen McLaughlin (Midwives, Angels in America) and Jason Babinsky (Anatomy of a Suicide, Network), with additional casting to be announced shortly.
Check out the lineup below.
The Garbologists
by Lindsay Joelle directed by Taylor Reynolds
March 3 at 2 PM
Blood
by Nambi E. Kelley directed by Signe Harriday
March 10 at 2 PM
Paper Dream
by Lyra Yang directed by Helen Young
March 12 at 2 PM
Water In My Hands
by Emma Gibson directed by Valentina Fratti
March 17 at 2 PM
All Fall Down
by Lisa Ramirez directed by Lisa Peterson
March 31 at 2 PM
To reserve tickets, click here.