2020 Liz Smith Reading Series to Showcase New Works by Nambi E. Kelley, Lisa Ramirez, and More

The new works series will kick off in March.

The Miranda Theatre Company will present its third annual Liz Smith Reading Series at the Cherry Lane Theatre in March. A celebration of Women's History Month, the series will showcase plays in development by Emma Gibson, Lindsay Joelle, Nambi E. Kelley, Lisa Ramirez, and Lyra Yang.

The series, which is free and open to the public, will run March 3–31.

Casting will include Ellen McLaughlin (Midwives, Angels in America) and Jason Babinsky (Anatomy of a Suicide, Network), with additional casting to be announced shortly.

Check out the lineup below.

The Garbologists

by Lindsay Joelle directed by Taylor Reynolds

March 3 at 2 PM

Blood

by Nambi E. Kelley directed by Signe Harriday

March 10 at 2 PM

Paper Dream

by Lyra Yang directed by Helen Young

March 12 at 2 PM

Water In My Hands

by Emma Gibson directed by Valentina Fratti

March 17 at 2 PM

All Fall Down

by Lisa Ramirez directed by Lisa Peterson

March 31 at 2 PM

