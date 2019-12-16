2020 TCG Gala to Honor David Henry Hwang and the National Black Theatre Festival

The Tony winner of M. Butterfly and organizers of the Winston-Salem festival will be celebrated February 3.

Theatre Communications Group’s 2020 gala will honor playwright David Henry Hwang and the National Black Theatre Festival of Winston-Salem. The annual event is set for February 3 at the Edison Ballroom.

Hwang won the 1988 Tony Award for Best Play for M. Butterfly. His additional works include Golden Child, FOB, and, most recently Soft Power. In addition, he as well as co-authored Aida with Elton John & Tim Rice and revised the book of Flower Drum Song for the 2002 revival. The two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist serves on the board of the Lark Play Development Center, as head of playwriting at Columbia University School of the Arts, and as chair of the American Theatre Wing.

The National Black Theatre Festival, founded by Larry Leon Hamlin, is a program by the North Carolina Black Repertory Company. Presented every other year, the festival mounts over 100 performances, attracting 65,000 visitors to Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The festival and company aim to produce innovative programming that resonates across the community and challenges social perceptions.

Performers and speakers will be announced at a later date.

