21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions

Photo Features   21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions
By Playbill Staff
Aug 31, 2019
In honor of the new stage adaptation of Hercules beginning performances at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, take a look back through the shows Disney has brought to life on the Broadway stage.
From Beauty and the Beast to Frozen, look back at Disney’s many contributions to the the Great White Way in honor of the new stage adaptation of Hercules, beginning performances August 31 at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park.

Flip through the 21 Disney production photos below:

Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast.
Susan Egan and Terrence Mann in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in the original Broadway cast of Beauty and the Beast
Terrence Mann and Susan Egan in Beauty and the Beast Joan Marcus
A scene from The Lion King.
A scene from The Lion King Joan Marcus
<i>The Lion King</i>
The Lion King Joan Marcus
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in <i>Aida</i>
Adam Pascal and Heather Headley in Aida Joan Marcus
A scene from Aida.
A scene from Aida Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in <i>Mary Poppins</i>.
Ashley Brown, Katherine Leigh Doherty, Alexander Scheitinger and Gavin Lee lead the ensemble in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee
Ashley Brown, Alexander Scheitinger, Katherine Leigh Doherty, and Gavin Lee in Mary Poppins Joan Marcus
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan Joan Marcus
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan.
Jenn Gambatese and Josh Strickland in Tarzan Joan Marcus
