21 Magical Moments from Disney’s Broadway Productions

In honor of the new stage adaptation of Hercules beginning performances at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park, take a look back through the shows Disney has brought to life on the Broadway stage.

From Beauty and the Beast to Frozen, look back at Disney’s many contributions to the the Great White Way in honor of the new stage adaptation of Hercules, beginning performances August 31 at the Delacorte Theatre in Central Park.

Flip through the 21 Disney production photos below:

