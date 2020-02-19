24 Hour Plays to Launch Podcast With Live Tapings in March

Each episode will feature two plays made within 24 hours, from concept to recording to sound editing.

24 Hour Plays will launch The 24 Hour Plays: Live Podcast! with two live episode tapings March 15 at The Greene Space. At each, four writers, four directors, eight actors, one host, one musical guest, and a team of audio engineers will create four brand new plays, to be recorded live and published online all in 24 hours.

“Turning The 24 Hour Plays into an audio experience will allow us to bring this lightning-in-a-bottle to audiences wherever they find their podcasts,” said artistic director Mark Armstrong.

The creative team will gather at 9 AM on the morning of the taping to begin the development process, with rehearsals occurring in the afternoon. At the taping, the plays and songs from the musical guest will be recorded, with help from a live audience who will take part in the storytelling. The next morning, two new episodes (each with two plays) will be available wherever podcasts can be found at 9 AM, completing the 24-hour cycle.

Full cast and creatives for episodes will be announced at a later date. Tickets are available at 24HourPlays.com.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, Off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants include Billy Crudup, Daveed Diggs, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, Cynthia Nixon, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, and Marisa Tomei.

