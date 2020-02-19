24 Hour Plays to Launch Podcast With Live Tapings in March

toggle menu
toggle search form
Podcasts   24 Hour Plays to Launch Podcast With Live Tapings in March
By Dan Meyer
Feb 19, 2020
 
Each episode will feature two plays made within 24 hours, from concept to recording to sound editing.
The_24_Hour_Plays_Logo_HR

24 Hour Plays will launch The 24 Hour Plays: Live Podcast! with two live episode tapings March 15 at The Greene Space. At each, four writers, four directors, eight actors, one host, one musical guest, and a team of audio engineers will create four brand new plays, to be recorded live and published online all in 24 hours.

“Turning The 24 Hour Plays into an audio experience will allow us to bring this lightning-in-a-bottle to audiences wherever they find their podcasts,” said artistic director Mark Armstrong.

The creative team will gather at 9 AM on the morning of the taping to begin the development process, with rehearsals occurring in the afternoon. At the taping, the plays and songs from the musical guest will be recorded, with help from a live audience who will take part in the storytelling. The next morning, two new episodes (each with two plays) will be available wherever podcasts can be found at 9 AM, completing the 24-hour cycle.

Full cast and creatives for episodes will be announced at a later date. Tickets are available at 24HourPlays.com.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, Off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants include Billy Crudup, Daveed Diggs, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, Cynthia Nixon, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, and Marisa Tomei.

Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates

Inside the 2019 24 Hour Plays Gala, Honoring Kathy Bates

21 PHOTOS
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-2.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-3.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Cast_HR_-4.jpg
Cast Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Kathy Bates_HR_.jpg
Kathy Bates Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Mat Fraser, Kathy Bates, and Julie Atlas Muz_HR_.jpg
Mat Fraser, Kathy Bates, and Julie Atlas Muz Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Brett Gelman_HR_.jpg
Brett Gelman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Brett Gelman_HR_-2.jpg
Brett Gelman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Ana Villafañe_HR_.jpg
Ana Villafañe Joseph Marzullo/WENN
24 Hour Plays_2019_Carolyn Cantor and Jonathan Marc Sherman_HR_.jpg
Carolyn Cantor and Jonathan Marc Sherman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Podcasts
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 1991-2020 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!