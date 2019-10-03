26th Annual Rockers on Broadway Concert Will Honor Tony Winner LaChanze

By Andrew Gans
Oct 03, 2019
 
Performers will include Michael Cerveris, Lisa Brescia, Ryann Redmond, and Amy Spanger.
LaChanze Joseph Marzullo/WENN

The Path Fund Inc., the nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting arts education, will present the 26th annual Rockers on Broadway concert November 11 at 8 PM at Le Poisson Rouge.

The event will honor Tony-winning The Color Purple star LaChanze with the Lifetime Achievement in Theatre Award and Grammy-winning music producer Russ Titelman. Tony-winning composer Rupert Holmes will be the evening’s special guest.

LaChanze most recently appeared on the New York stage in the Off-Broadway world premiere of The Secret Life of Bees. Last year, she earned a Tony nomination for her titular performance in Summer: The Donna Summer Musical.

Performing the hits of the 1970s will be Tony winner Michael Cerveris, Lisa Brescia, Kathy Brier, Matt DeAngelis, Morgan James, Donnie Kehr, Ryann Redmond, Max Sanergman, Justin Matthew Sargent, Jeremy Schonfeld, Amy Spanger, Marty Thomas, Callie Walker, Scarlett Walker, Isabel Gottfried, Sam Behr, Quentin Brown, and Nick Preziosi.

Produced by Donnie Kehr and Cori Gardner, the concert will benefit The Path Fund, Inc., Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids and The Felix Organization.

Tickets range from $25–$500 and are on sale now at RockersonBroadway.com.

See What Your Favorite Stars Are Up to Away From Broadway With Playbill Universe

Production Photos: The Secret Life of Bees Off-Broadway

Elizabeth Teeter and Manoel Felciano Ahron R. Foster
LaChanze, Jai’Len Christine Li Josey, Vita E. Cleveland, Elizabeth Teeter, and Romelda Teron Benjamin Ahron R. Foster
LaChanze and Elizabeth Teeter Ahron R. Foster
Eisa Davis, Jai’Len Christine Li Josey, Vita E. Cleveland, LaChanze, Anastacia McCleskey, Nathaniel Stampley, Romelda Teron Benjamin, and Saycon Sengbloh Ahron R. Foster
Eisa Davis and Nathaniel Stampley Ahron R. Foster
Eisa Davis, Vita E. Cleveland, Romelda Teron Benjamin, Saycon Sengbloh, Anastacia McCleskey, Nathaniel Stampley, LaChanze, and Elizabeth Teeter Ahron R. Foster
Saycon Sengbloh Ahron R. Foster
Elizabeth Teeter and Brett Gray Ahron R. Foster
Saycon Sengbloh, Nathaniel Stampley, Eisa Davis, Anastacia McCleskey, and LaChanze Ahron R. Foster
Anastacia McCleskey and Elizabeth Teeter Ahron R. Foster
