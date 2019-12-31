2nd Season of After Forever, Featuring Cady Huffman, Mary Beth Peil, More, Launches December 31

The LGBTQ+ drama series earned five 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards.

The second season of the short-form drama After Forever, launches on Amazon Prime December 31.

The cast is headed by 2019 Daytime Emmy winner Kevin Spirtas, Mitchell Anderson, Anita Gillette, Mike McGowan, and Lenny Wolpe.

The new season picks up six months after the conclusion of the first: Brian (Spirtas) is dating David (McGowan), with whom he was set up by his late husband’s parents, Frannie and Carl (Gillette and Wolpe). However, moving on from the loss and memory of his husband, Jason (Anderson), is extremely complicated.

The second season also sees the return of Tony winner Cady Huffman, David Dean Bottrell, Erin Cherry, Finn Douglas, Peter Kim, Robert Emmet Lunney, Jim Newman, Erin Leigh Peck, Jonathan Rayson, and Jamison Stern. The returning cast is joined by Mary Beth Peil, Bill Brochtrup, Wyatt Fenner, Christopher J. Hanke, Michael McElroy, and Scott Redmond.

At the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards, the first season of After Forever, won five awards: Outstanding Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Writing for a Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Directing of a Digital Drama Series, Outstanding Actor in a Digital Drama Series for Spirtas, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Digital Drama Series for Cherry.

The new season is again executive-produced by its creators, Michael Slade and Spirtas, and produced by Allison Vanore. Tina Cesa Ward directs, reuniting with DP Colleen Kwok, editor Tracy Casper Lang, post sound designer-mixer Robb Padgett, composer Rob Gokee, production designer Scott Michael Salame, costume designer Jennifer Kirschman, and key make-up and hair stylist Angela Lynn Ware.

Visit AfterForevertheSeries.com.