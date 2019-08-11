Washington, D.C.’s Signature Theatre never intended to become tied to the work of
Stephen Sondheim. Yet, with its upcoming production of , beginning August 11, the theatre marks its 30th Sonhdeim production in as many years—which is more than any other company in the United States. Assassins
“Professional theatres in Washington were not really producing musical theatre. And no one was producing Sondheim,” says Signature Artistic Director
Eric Schaeffer of the local theatrical landscape in the early ’90s. “I knew that I wanted our first musical to be , and then we grabbed the rights for Sweeney Todd Assassins after it closed at Playwrights Horizons. It was our audience that then asked the question: ‘What is the next Sondheim?’”
Over the years, the theatre has produced
, Company , Passion, Into the Woods , A Little Night Music , Gypsy Putting It Together, , Follies , A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum , Pacific Overtures , Merrily We Roll Along Anyone Can Whistle, Side by Side by Sondheim, Saturday Night, , Sunday in the Park With George Simply Sondheim, West Side Story, and Road Show.
The casts have starred the best of Signature’s actors, including names that would quickly be known on Broadway, including
Norm Lewis, Joshua Lamon, Max Clayton, Brynn O’Malley, and Nancy Anderson.
And Schaeffer sees no reason to break the link now.
“We know that our audiences come to expect his work on our stage every season and we are delighted to oblige,” he says. “And that is how Sondheim musicals have become Signature’s signature.”
30 Times Stephen Sondheim Shows Played the Signature Theatre
“In 1991, we presented our first Sondheim musical Sweeney Todd in an 80 seat theater with a 16 person cast and 18 person orchestra. People still talk about the production to this day,” says artistic director Eric Schaeffer.
Carol Pratt
“Signature was one of the first theatres to present
Assassins after its premiere at Playwright’s Horizons,” says Schaeffer. “We set it in an art gallery and used over 300 images projected throughout the show.”
Michael DeBlois
“
Company was the opening show in our new space—a converted auto bumper shop. I remember Marta made her entrance down a firepole from the ceiling and that there was a lot of polyester,” says Schaeffer.
Michael DeBlois
“We converted the entire theatre into a forest for
Into the Woods,” says Schaeffer. “We transformed the theatre into this environmental experience that was scary and beautiful.”
Michael DeBlois
“Our production of
Passion was such an intimate experience for the audience,” says Schaeffer. “We created an old Italian villa and let the audience become immersed in the story with the original full orchestration. It was a haunting experience.”
Carol Pratt
“We co-produced
Sunday in the Park with George with Arena Stage to bring this amazing musical to Washington for its first professional production. It was magical when the white floor split apart to reveal the La Grande Jatte,” says Schaeffer.
Carol Pratt
“
A Stephen Sondheim Evening was first a one night concert at the Shubert Theatre in 1973. We presented the same show in our intimate theatre as we reinvented some Sondheim classics and introduced lesser-known songs,” says Schaeffer.
Carol Pratt
“
A Little Night Music featured a new orchestration by John Owen Edwards made up of three string quartets, with the orchestra featured on the environmental set of the classic show,” says Schaeffer.
Courtesy of Signature Theatre
“As part of our 10th anniversary we brought back our first big Sondheim hit
Sweeney Todd that featured Norm Lewis along with Signature co-founder Donna Lilliard Migliaccio,” says Schaeffer.
Courtesy of Signature Theatre
“Baayork Lee directed
Gypsy featuring Donna Migliaccio as Mamma Rose and frequent choreographer Karma Camp as Mazeppa playing the famous trumpet,” says Schaeffer.
Carol Pratt