31 Broadway-Inspired Costumes for #PlaybillHalloween

By Felicia Fitzpatrick
Oct 30, 2019
 
We asked, you answered: Playbill's followers share their Broadway-themed Halloween costumes.
Playbill_Halloween_2019

We asked our social media followers to share their Broadway-themed Halloween costumes using the hashtag #PlaybillHalloween. From Beetlejuice's titular star to a Hairspray Playbill, see the 31 hauntingly great costumes below!

To see the rest of the costumes posted, check out the Instagram and Twitter hashtags.

31 Broadway-Inspired Costumes for #PlaybillHalloween

31 PHOTOS
taylornicoleroo_Twitter.png
Beetlejuice's Beetlejuice—@taylornicoleroo/Twitter
Walkercarrington_instagram.png
Wicked's Elphaba and Glinda—@walkercarrington/Instagram
thattheatregirl26_Instagram.png
Wicked's Elphaba—@thattheatregirl26/Instagram
Maxmartcr_Twitter.png
Hamilton Playbill—@maxmartcr/Twitter
MammaJello_Twitter.png
Little Shop of Horrors' Seymour—@MammaJello/Twitter
Squippedsalazar_Instagram.png
Beetlejuice's Lydia Deetz—@squippedsalazar/Instagram
soph.ks_Instagram.png
Beetlejuice's Beetlejuice—@soph.ks/Instagram
orpheuhs_Twitter.png
Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812's Natasha—@orpheuhs/Twitter
Mozzebella_Instagram.png
The Phantom of the Opera's Phantom and Christine—@mozzebella/Instagram
Madawks_Instagram.png
Wicked's Glinda—@madawks/Instagram
