36 Plays That Brought LGBTQ+ Experiences to the Stage

toggle menu
toggle search form
Photo Features   36 Plays That Brought LGBTQ+ Experiences to the Stage
By Playbill Staff
Sep 30, 2019
 
With The Inheritance beginning performances on Broadway, look back at shows that brought stories of the LGBTQ+ community to the stage.
LGBTQ+ Experience Onstage

The Inheritance, Matthew Lopez’s Olivier Award-winning exploration of gay history, began performances on Broadway September 27 at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. Loosely inspired by E. M. Forster’s Howards End, the two-part play is set in New York City a generation after the HIV/AIDS crisis of the ‘80s and ‘90s, as a group of gay men struggle to connect to the past and maintain a sense of history. The production is set to open November 17.

Look back at some of the other shows that brought stories of the LGBTQ+ community to the stage.

Flip through the 36 shows below:

36 Plays That Brought the LGBTQ+ Experience to the Stage

36 Plays That Brought the LGBTQ+ Experience to the Stage

36 PHOTOS
Joe Mantello and Stephen Spinella in <i>Angels in America</i>
Joe Mantello and Stephen Spinella in Angels in America
Angels_in_America_Broadway_Production_Photo_2018_2239-James-McArdle-Andrew-Garfield-in-AIA-_Millenium_Photo-by_BrinkhoffMögenburg_HR.jpg
James McArdle and Andrew Garfield in Angels in America Brinkhoff-Moegenburg
Steven Gregan and Jonathan Hogan in <i>As Is</i>
Steven Gregan and Jonathan Hogan in As Is
Chris New, Ricky Champ and Alan Cumming in <i>Bent</i>
Chris New, Ricky Champ, and Alan Cumming in Bent Photo by Johan Persson
Jesse Pennington and Phillip James Brannon
Jesse Pennington and Phillip James Brannon in Bootycandy Joan Marcus
Mart Crowley's <i>The Boys In The Band</i> (1968) portrayed the pleasures, miseries and private lives of gay men at a birthday party.
Original Off-Broadway cast of The Boys In The Band Carol Rosegg
The_Boys_In_the_Band_Broaway_Production_Photo_2018_096 Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer in THE BOYS IN THE BAND, Photo by Joan Marcus, 2018_HR.jpg
Jim Parsons and Matt Bomer in The Boys In The Band Joan Marcus
Ann Trevor and Helen Menken in <i>The Captive</i>
Ann Trevor and Helen Menken in The Captive Vandal Studio/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
John Cameron Mitchell and Jonathan Hadary in <i>The Destiny Of Me</i>
John Cameron Mitchell and Jonathan Hadary in The Destiny Of Me Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
Gently_Down_the_Stream_Production_Photo_Public_Off-Broadway_2017_04_HR.jpg
Gabriel Ebert and Harvey Fierstein in Gently Down the Stream Joan Marcus
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Recommended Reading:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!