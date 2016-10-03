4 Ways to Plan Your Broadway-Themed Barbecue

Celebrate summer with these recipes, activities, and more.

If you’re planning a get together for a summer fiesta, we’ve got you covered to create a Broadway-themed barbecue. Read the below four suggestions, and your friends will be dying to get into the room where it happens.

1. FOOD GLORIOUS FOOD

Waitress pie consultant Stacy Donnelly whipped up a special Fourth of July treat for audiences at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre: Independence Pie. While not technically a flavor featured in the show, we know that Jenna would be proud to serve this at Joe’s Pie Diner in honor of the holiday. Follow the recipe below to find out what’s inside and make your own pies in a jar for this theatre-lovers’ dessert. It’s as easy as sugar, butter, flour.

(Or, follow along with Playbill and Donnelly in this video to make a full size Classic Cherry Pie.)

INDEPENDENCE PIE

Blueberry Pie Filling:

4 cups blueberries

3/4 cups sugar

3 tablespoons cornstarch

3 tablespoons water

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1 tablespoon butter

In a large saucepan combine blueberries, sugar, water and cornstarch. Simmer on medium heat until sugar is melted and mixture is very liquid. Add cinnamon, nutmeg and butter. Bring to a boil. Place in a bowl, and set aside to cool.

Cherry Pie Filling:

4 cups tart pitted cherries

2/3 cups sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1 cup water

1 tablespoons lemon juice

In a large saucepan combine cherries, sugar, cornstarch, water and lemon juice. Bring mixture to a boil; stir until thickened. Place in bowl and set aside to cool.

Whipped Cream:

2 cups heavy cream

4 tablespoons sugar

Place sugar and heavy cream into a mixing bowl. Whip until stiff peaks form.

Star Crust:

Traditional pie crust recipe:

Roll out dough. Cut out stars with a medium sized star cookie cutter. Brush with egg wash and sprinkle with sugar. Bake for 10 minutes at 350 degrees.

Assemble:

1 scoop of blueberry pie filling

1 dollop of whipped cream

1 scoop of cherry pie filling

Top with star crust

2. WE’LL DRINK TO THAT

Barbecue dining is not complete without independence-meets-theatre cocktail concoctions.

A few more independence-meets-theatre cocktail concoctions below:

1776

Pour 1 oz Grenadine

Fill with crushed or blended ice

Pour in 2 oz your choice clear booze (vodka, rum, tequila) and 2-3 oz of soda

Top off with 1 oz Blue Curacao

Garnish with tiny American flag

All The Way with LBJ

Splash Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

Splash Pineapple Juice

Build in champagne flute

Fill with Prosecco

Garnish with sparkler

Raise a Glass to Freedom

1 oz Malibu

1 oz Disaronno Amaretto

2 oz 10 Cane Rum

Shake and strain into martini glass

Garnish with cherry

3. LET THE SUNSHINE IN

The “Be a Broadway Star” board game is a perfect addition to your Fourth of July picnic or beach day. You’ll start out in acting school and work your way up—buying headshots and resumes, earning your Equity card, getting an agent, going to auditions and maybe even winning a Tony Award—along the way. It also gets interactive with “make or break” cards that may have your friends singing and dancing on their turn. Order it at the Playbill Store if you don’t have the game already.



4. THANK YOU FOR THE MUSIC

No long weekend would be complete without the perfect soundtrack. If you can’t get enough of this year’s Broadway season, check out this year’s cast album and activities pairing guide. If you’re looking for more variety, listen to the Cool for the Summer playlist from Playbill Mixtape on Spotify. Then again, if you’re simply in the mood for some summer beats, try the live recording of On Your Feet! for a balance of catchy tunes and sassy Latin rhythms. Don’t forget our Road Trippin’ playlist for your ride back.

