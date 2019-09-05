44 Photos for 44 Years of A Chorus Line

In celebration of Ryan Murphy's newly-announced miniseries adaptation, take a look back at the beloved original production.

The 1975 Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Chorus Line began Broadway performances July 25, 1975, before opening October 19 at the Shubert Theatre. When it closed 15 years later, it was the longest-running show in Broadway history. (It would be surpassed by Cats seven years later and is now the seventh-longest Broadway run.)

READ: 10-Part A Chorus Line Netflix Series in the Works From Ryan Murphy

Conceived, choreographed, and directed by Michael Bennett, the show features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The original production was conceived beginning in January 1974, opened at The Public Theater’s Newman Theatre May 21, 1975, and transferred to Broadway’s Shubert Theatre July 25.

A Chorus Line won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards (including Best Musical, Score, and Book), and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. The production closed April 28, 1990, after 6,137 performances.

Look back at photos of the production below:

