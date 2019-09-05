44 Photos for 44 Years of A Chorus Line

Archival Photos   44 Photos for 44 Years of A Chorus Line
By Playbill Staff
Sep 05, 2019
 
In celebration of Ryan Murphy's newly-announced miniseries adaptation, take a look back at the beloved original production.
The 1975 Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical A Chorus Line began Broadway performances July 25, 1975, before opening October 19 at the Shubert Theatre. When it closed 15 years later, it was the longest-running show in Broadway history. (It would be surpassed by Cats seven years later and is now the seventh-longest Broadway run.)

Conceived, choreographed, and directed by Michael Bennett, the show features a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante, music by Marvin Hamlisch, and lyrics by Edward Kleban. The original production was conceived beginning in January 1974, opened at The Public Theater’s Newman Theatre May 21, 1975, and transferred to Broadway’s Shubert Theatre July 25.

A Chorus Line won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, nine Tony Awards (including Best Musical, Score, and Book), and the New York Drama Critics Circle Award. The production closed April 28, 1990, after 6,137 performances.

Look back at photos of the production below:

A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_ Kelly Bishop and Wayne Cilento_HR.jpg
Kelly Bishop and Wayne Cilento Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Baayork Lee_HR.jpg
Baayork Lee and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_ Cast_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast _HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast2_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast _HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Cast1_HR.jpg
Cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Don Percassi_HR.jpg
Don Percassi and cast Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
A_Chorus_Line_Broadway_Production_Photo_1975_Don Percassi, Renee Baughman and Pamela Blair_HR.jpg
Don Percassi, Renee Baughman, and Pamela Blair Martha Swope/©NYPL for the Performing Arts
