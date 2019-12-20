45 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Their Way to Broadway

Photo Features   45 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Their Way to Broadway
By Hannah Vine
Dec 20, 2019
 
A look at some of Broadway’s dance-driven shows, featuring 42nd Street, Anything Goes, Bandstand, A Chorus Line, and many more.
Bandstand.gif

While the cast of Cats leaps and pirouettes up on the big screen with the movie now in theatres, Playbill is taking a look back at some other dance-heavy Broadway shows.

From the Golden Age of Broadway to more modern expressions—regardless of how dancing on Broadway evolves (or perhaps, because of how dancing on Broadway evolves), choreography will continue to be integral to musical theatre throughout the ages.


45 Dance-Heavy Musicals That Have Chasséd Onto Broadway

45 PHOTOS
The cast of <i>42nd Street</i>.
Cast of 42nd Street Martha Swope / The New York Public Library
<i>After Midnight</i>
Cast of After Midnight
Eloise Kropp and Cary Tedder in <i>Dames at Sea</i>
Eloise Kropp and Cary Tedder in Dames at Sea Jeremy Daniel
Sutton Foster (center) in Cole Porter's Anything Goes.
Sutton Foster and cast in Anything Goes Joan Marcus
Bandstand_Broadway_Production_Photos_2017_05_HR.jpg
Company of Bandstand Jeremy Daniel
Marc Kudisch and Faith Prince in <i>Bells Are Ringing</i>
Marc Kudisch and Faith Prince in Bells Are Ringing Carol Rosegg
Liam Mower and Elliott Hanna in <i>Billy Elliot the Musical Live</i>
Liam Mower and Elliott Hanna in Billy Elliot
The company of <i>Bombay Dreams</i>
The company of Bombay Dreams
A Scene from <i>Fosse</i>
A scene from Fosse
Martin Vidnovic and Meg Bussert in <i>Brigadoon</i>
Martin Vidnovic and Meg Bussert in Brigadoon
