5 Musicals Announced for North Shore Music Theatre’s 2020 Summer Season, Including The Wind in the Willows

The upcoming season will launch in June 2020 with the Tony-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie.

The North Shore Music Theatre, which recently presented Tony winner Alice Ripley in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, has announced its 2020 summer season.

The summer series at the Beverly, Massachusetts, venue will kick off June 2, 2020, with the Tony-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, based on the film of the same name. The musical, which launched the career of Tony winner Sutton Foster, will continue through June 14.

The North American premiere of The Wind in the Willows—featuring a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes with music from Olivier Award-winning composer and lyricist George Stiles and Anthony Drewe—will follow, running July 7–19. The season will also include Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (August 11–23) and the Off-Broadway Alan Menken and Howard Ashman hit Little Shop of Horrors (September 15–27).

The 2020 summer season will conclude October 20–November 1 with Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein’s Tony-winning hit Kinky Boots. Casting and creative teams for all productions will be announced at a later date.

The North Shore will next present The Bodyguard beginning October 29 with a cast led by Cheaza Figueroa as Rachel Marron and Judson Mills as Frank Farmer.

