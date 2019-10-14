5 Musicals Announced for North Shore Music Theatre’s 2020 Summer Season, Including The Wind in the Willows

toggle menu
toggle search form
Regional News   5 Musicals Announced for North Shore Music Theatre’s 2020 Summer Season, Including The Wind in the Willows
By Andrew Gans
Oct 14, 2019
 
The upcoming season will launch in June 2020 with the Tony-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie.
Wind_In_The_Willow_London_Production_Photo_2017_2017_Rufus Hound as Mr Toad in The Wind in the Willows UK Tour. CREDIT Helen Maybanks_HR.jpg
Rufus Hound and company in The Wind in the Willows Helen Maybanks

The North Shore Music Theatre, which recently presented Tony winner Alice Ripley in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, has announced its 2020 summer season.

The summer series at the Beverly, Massachusetts, venue will kick off June 2, 2020, with the Tony-winning musical Thoroughly Modern Millie, based on the film of the same name. The musical, which launched the career of Tony winner Sutton Foster, will continue through June 14.

The North American premiere of The Wind in the Willows—featuring a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes with music from Olivier Award-winning composer and lyricist George Stiles and Anthony Drewe—will follow, running July 7–19. The season will also include Buddy: The Buddy Holly Story (August 11–23) and the Off-Broadway Alan Menken and Howard Ashman hit Little Shop of Horrors (September 15–27).

The 2020 summer season will conclude October 20–November 1 with Cyndi Lauper and Harvey Fierstein’s Tony-winning hit Kinky Boots. Casting and creative teams for all productions will be announced at a later date.

The North Shore will next present The Bodyguard beginning October 29 with a cast led by Cheaza Figueroa as Rachel Marron and Judson Mills as Frank Farmer.

A First Look at Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard

A First Look at Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard

12 PHOTOS
in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Cast of Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
Robert Saoud and Nicholas Rodriguez in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Robert Saoud and Nicholas Rodriguez in Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
Alice Ripley in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Alice Ripley in Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
Alice Ripley and William Michals in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Alice Ripley and William Michals in Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Nicholas Rodriguez in Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
Nicholas Rodriguez and Alice Ripley in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Nicholas Rodriguez and Alice Ripley in Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Alice Ripley and Nicholas Rodriguez in Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
William Michals, Alice Ripley, and Nicholas Rodriguez in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
William Michals, Alice Ripley, and Nicholas Rodriguez in Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Alice Ripley in Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
Nicholas Rodriguez and Lizzie Klemperer in <i>Sunset Boulevard</i>
Nicholas Rodriguez and Lizzie Klemperer in Sunset Boulevard Paul Lyden Photography
Share
Click Here to Shop for Theatre
Merchandise in the Playbill Store
 
RELATED:
Today’s Most Popular News:
Playbill Sites
Contact Playbill
Follow Playbill Now
Copyright 2019 © Playbill Inc. All Rights Reserved.
 X

Blocking belongs
on the stage,
not on websites.

Our website is made possible by
displaying online advertisements to our visitors.

Please consider supporting us by
whitelisting playbill.com with your ad blocker.
Thank you!