59E59 Theater's Fall Season Taps Kathleen Chalfant, an Albert Einstein Musical, and More

The Tony nominee will star as Emily Dickinson's posthumous editor, Mabel Loomis Todd, in Rebecca Gilman's A Woman of the World.

59E59 Theaters has unveiled its 2019 fall and winter lineup, a slate that will kick off in October with the world premiere of A Woman of the World, the story of Emily Dickinson's posthumous editor, Mabel Loomis Todd. Kathleen Chalfant will star as Mabel in the new play by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rebecca Gilman, directed by Valentina Fratti.

A Woman of the World will run October 24–November 17. Also in October will be One Discordant Violin, adapted by Anthony Black, directed by Ann-Marie Kerr and Black, with an original score by Aaron Collier and Jacques Mindreau. Based on a short story by Life of Pi author Yann Martel, the piece follows a Canadian writer who has a life-changing encounter with a forgotten American composer in an abandoned theatre. Performances will run October 29–November 24.

In November, resident company Prospect Theater returns with the American premiere of the new musical Einstein's Dreams. Adapted from Alan Lightman’s novel of the same name, the story follows a young and uncertain Albert Einstein at the turn of the century.

Einstein's Dreams features a book and lyrics by Joanne Sydney Lessner, music and lyrics by Joshua Rosenblum, and direction by Cara Reichel. Performances will run November 5– December 15.

Also in November will be the world premiere of Stephen Brown's Everything is Super Great, a new play about the different ways we cope with grief, directed by Sarah Norris (November 22–December 14); as well as Joshua Ravetch's One November Yankee, a new piece about human connection in the aftermath of tragedy—in this case, a plane crash—starring Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers (November 29–December 29).

The new year will launch with Eva O'Connor's Maz and Bricks from Olivier Award-winning Fishamble. Jim Culleton directs the two-hander, starring Ciaran O’Brien and playwright O’Connor, in which an unlikely friendship is formed (January 7–February 2, 2020). This will be followed by Rick Miller's Boom, in which the Dora and Gemini Award-winning writer and performer captures the music, culture, and politics that defined a generation (January 9–February 2).

Rounding out the season will be Less Than Rent's production of How to Load a Musket. Playwright Talene Monahon began interviewing American war reenactors in 2015, spending time with Revolutionary War units in Massachusetts and New York before making her way down South to speak to the reenactors of the Civil War. Woven from these verbatim conversations, the play, directed by Jaki Bradley, will run January 11–January 26.

For tickets, call the 59E59 Box Office at (646) 892-7999 or by visiting 59e59.org.