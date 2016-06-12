6 Holiday Albums from Broadway to Make the Season Bright

Tis the season, and Playbill.com shares a few essential albums to help you get in the holiday spirit.

New albums from Leslie Odom, Jr. and Megan Hilty made our list, along with this year’s Carols for a Cure collection, and favorite albums from Josh Groban and the original stars of Wicked.

1. Kristin Chenoweth — A Lovely Way to Spend Christmas

The Tony Award-winning star sings “I'll Be Home for Christmas,” “Do You Hear What I Hear?,” "Silver Bells,” “Sleigh Ride/Marshmallow World,” and more on the 11-track album.



2. Josh Groban — Noel

The current star of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 released his own holiday album in 2007. The 13-track recording features duets with Brian McKnight (“Angels We Have Heard On High”) and Faith Hill (“The First Noël”), as well as “Silent Night,” “Ave Maria” and “O Come All Ye Faithful,” featuring the Mormon Tabernacle Choir. Groban also just released the holiday single “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” on Warner Bros. Records.



3. Megan Hilty — A Merry Little Christmas

The Smash and Noises Off star’s new holiday album (released November 13), features a mix of Christmas favorites such as “Santa Baby” and “The Christmas Song,” as well as the Alan Menken-Lynn Ahrens song “A Place Called Home” from the Broadway musical A Christmas Carol. Also featured on the 10-track album is the Irving Berlin classic “Count Your Blessings” from White Christmas and Joni Mitchell’s “River.”



4. Idina Menzel — Holiday Wishes

Tony winner Idina Menzel released her first Christmas album, entitled Holiday Wishes, on Warner Bros. Records. The Frozen star sings such tunes as “Holly Jolly Christmas,” “What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?,” “All I Want for Christmas Is You” and more on the 12-track album. A Target Exclusive release features two additional songs, “Mothers Spiritual” and “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!”



5. Leslie Odom, Jr. — Simply Christmas

The Tony-winning Hamilton star released his new Christmas album November 11 on S-Curve Records’ label. The 11-track album includes reinterpreted holiday standards such as “I’ll Be Home For Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” and “First Noel.”



READ MORE: WHY LESLIE ODOM, JR. LOVES LIFE AS A RECORDING ARTIST

6. Carols for a Cure

The 18th volume of the two-disc Broadway holiday album features new and classic holiday songs performed by cast members from Hamilton, Waitress, Cats, Something Rotten!, Holiday Inn, School of Rock, and The Color Purple, among others. Highlights include “I Can See the Light,” written by Hamilton cast member Anthony Ramos, plus Jessie Mueller and the cast of Waitress performing Sara Bareilles’ “Love Is Christmas.”



