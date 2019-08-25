6 Ways to Get Tickets to Broadway’s Moulin Rouge!

How to get seats on the day-of or in advance, from standing room to the most coveted seats in the house.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the latest Broadway show to become an unofficial member of the “tough ticket” club. Since officially opening July 25 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre, audiences have been clamoring for the chance to the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hit film, directed by Alex Timbers. Full-price tickets are available for purchase at the theatre box office and online via Ticketmaster and Ticketmaster re-sale (which are verified as legitimate tickets). Tickets are currently on sale for performances through July 5, 2020. Because of its popularity, the show is unlikely to appear on the boards of the TKTS booth run by TDF, or as part of TDF’s membership discount tickets. But there are a few other clever ways to score tickets to the spectacular:

ENTER THE DIGITAL LOTTERY

If you’re looking for an inexpensive way to see this opulent extravaganza, the lottery is your best bet. Enter the online lottery via Lucky Seat; this is the same platform used by Broadway’s Mean Girls, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, and The Book of Mormon. If you’ve entered lotteries for any of these other shows, use the same account. Sign-up for an account is free. You’ll only pay if you win tickets through the lottery and wish to purchase them. Interested entrants can submit for online drawings for up to two tickets for the upcoming week of shows. Entries close at 11 AM ET the day before the performance. You will be notified at 12PM ET the day before the performance. If you are a winner, you have until 4 PM ET the day before the performance to purchase the tickets online. Tickets are $34.

STAND BACK

When the performance is sold out, Moulin Rouge! offers Standing Room Only tickets for $50 each. The box office sells these on a first-come, first-serve basis at the theatre box office. Standing spots are located at the back of the orchestra of the theatre, and you will have to stand for the duration of the show, but you’ll also have a great wide view of the full Moulin Rouge.

DONATE TO BROADWAY CARES/EQUITY FIGHTS AIDS

Broadway Cares is one of the country’s leading industry-based non-profit AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations, and one of the best-known charities in the theatre industry. You may have heard of Broadway Cares during the big fall and spring fundraising seasons, when the casts of Broadway shows and national touring companies compete to see which show can raise the most money for the cause. Cast members collect donations in their signature red buckets and auction off signed Playbills, posters and more to raise money. The winning shows are crowned in the fall at the annual Red Bucket Follies and in the spring at the annual Easter Bonnet Competition. Broadway Cares runs a program called Care-Tix. Through the program, supporters can get house seats to Moulin Rouge!. Care-Tix has dedicated seats to every performance of the production. To make a house seat request, click here. Not only do you get to see the show and donate to a worthy cause, Care-Tix operates like any other high level concierge service with customer service reps providing tailored assistance.

BECOME A MEMBER OF THE ACTORS FUND

The Actors Fund is a national organization that provides social services for those working in the performing arts and entertainment industry.By becoming a member of The Actors Fund at the $100 level and up, you can gain access to their house seat program. For every performance of every commercial production on Broadway, two pairs of house seats are reserved for The Actors Fund to sell at cost plus an additional tax deductible donation. This long-standing arrangement (started by Hal Prince) between theater owners, producers and The Actors Fund means that our members have access to purchase hard-to-get tickets in prime locations with the added benefit of supporting the performing arts and entertainment community. At the $100 level, members can purchase two house seats once a year (higher membership levels offer more access). With a $100 membership, you can purchase a house seat to Moulin Rouge! for face value and an additional $100 tax deductible donation. The total single ticket cost (not inclusive of membership fees) typically ranges from $299–349, though prices are subject to change based on the box office.

TRY THE CANCELLATION LINE

At times, there are people who bought tickets in advance and (for one reason or another) can no longer use them, so they return their seats to the box office. These tickets are then available for purchase at the theatre box office. This is for last-minute availability only for day-of performances. It is a first-come, first-serve system—and there is no guarantee that tickets will be available. But it’s worth the ask. Tickets are sold at face value.

USE YOUR MASTERCARD

Moulin Rouge! has a partnership with MasterCard. Limited seats are available at each performance specifically for MasterCard holders. Find offers for cardholders on the Mastercard offer page on Ticketmaster and via MasterCard’s own channels.

