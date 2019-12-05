65th Annual Drama Desk Awards Set May 2020 Date

The awards honor productions and artists from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and Off-Off-Broadway.

The 65th annual Drama Desk Awards will be held at The Town Hall May 31, 2020—as is tradition, one week ahead of the Tony Awards.

Nominations will be announced April 21; additional information, including a host and presenters, to come. Productions must open by April 23 in order to be considered eligible.

The awards celebrate the best of Broadway, Off-Broadway and Off-Off Broadway and are voted upon by theatre critics, journalists, editors, publishers, and broadcasters covering the industry. Big winners from last year's ceremony included Tootsie, Hadestown, and The Ferryman.

The ceremony is presented in partnership between the Drama Desk organization and Broadway Brands.