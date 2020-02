6 Shows That Went From Movie to Musical to Movie Musical

These shows all began as movies that eventually became Broadway musicals that were adapted once again for film.

With the news that Broadway musical hit Mean Girls, based on the film, is set to become a movie musical, it's a perfect time to look back on other Broadway musicals that started life on film before being musicalized and then adapted into a movie musical.

Do you know these six shows that started life on the big screen?