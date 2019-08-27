9 Performers Who Made Their Broadway Debuts While in High School

Back to School   9 Performers Who Made Their Broadway Debuts While in High School
By Nathan Skethway
Aug 27, 2019
From Natalie Portman to Andrew Barth Feldman, we take a look at some of the actors who had their debuts on Broadway before they even had a high school diploma.
DEH_BROADWAY_2_15_19_0256_EDIT_v003-1.jpg
Andrew Barth Feldman and cast in Dear Evan Hansen Matthew Murphy

As the new school year begins and students head back to classes, we're taking a look at young actors who made their Broadway debuts while still at a high school age. From Natalie Portman in The Diary of Anne Frank to Andrew Barth Feldman in Dear Evan Hansen—how many of these teenage debuts do you know?

Flip through the gallery below to find out!

18 PHOTOS
Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman Denis Makarenko / Shutterstock
Natalie Portman
Debut: The Diary of Anne Frank / Age: 16
Jimmy_Awards_Reunion_2019_HR
Andrew Barth Feldman Joseph Marzullo/WENN
DEH_BROADWAY_2_15_19_0256_EDIT_v003-1.jpg
Debut: Dear Evan Hansen / Age: 16 Matthew Murphy
MTC Gala 2019_Sophia Anne Caruso_HR.jpg
Sophia Anne Caruso Joseph Marzullo/WENN
Beetlejuice_Broadway_Production Photos_2019_X_HR
Debut: Beetlejuice / Age: 17 Matthew Murphy
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Rosdely Ciprian Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What_The_Constitution_Means_To_Me_New_York_Theatre_Workshop_Production_Photo_2018_Rosdely Ciprian in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at New York Theatre Workshop, Photo by Joan Marcus_HR.jpg
Debut: What the Constitution Means to Me / Age: 14 Joan Marcus
What the Constitution Means to Me_Broadway_Opening Night_2019_X_HR
Thursday Williams Joseph Marzullo/WENN
What_The_Constitution_Means_To_Me_New_York_Theatre_Workshop_Production_Photo_2018_Thursday Williams in WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME at New York Theatre Workshop, Photo by Joan Marcus (1)_HR.jpg
Debut: What the Constitution Means to Me / Age: 18 Joan Marcus
