9 Broadway Facts About Gene Kelly

The iconic dancer was born August 23, 1912.

Gene Kelly, the dancer and American movie icon, was born August 23, 1912. Kelly began as a chorus boy on Broadway, where he later earned stardom in the title role of Rodgers and Hart's 1940 musical Pal Joey.

He spent most of the rest of his career in movies, as a dancer and choreographer, and later directing.

Flip through the 9 Broadway-related facts below: