9 Discounts to Celebrate the End of Summer on Broadway

See Jake Gyllenhaal in Sea Wall / A Life, Tom Hiddleston in Betrayal, Alison Luff in Waitress, and more—all at a discounted rate.

With summer waning, a slew of Broadway openings are fast approaching, ensuring the Main Stem stays white hot despite cooling temps.

Among the new shows are Sea Wall / A Life, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge, now playing through September 29. The upcoming Betrayal marks the Broadway debut of Tom Hiddleston, Zawe Ashton, and Charlie Cox. The mysterious and enigmatic Derren Brown will reveal his Secret at the Cort Theatre, and Tracey Letts' Linda Vista will make its Broadway premiere.

And while Waitress and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical are ready for their respective swan songs, Alison Luff and Vanessa Carlton continue shining brightly on stage.

Playbill offers several additional discounts, including the shows below:

New shows this season

Sea Wall / A Life (opened August 8)

Betrayal (previews begin August 14)

Derren Brown: Secret (previews begin September 6)

Linda Vista (previews begin September 19)

Long-running Broadway shows

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (closing October 27)

Waitress (closing January 5)

2018–2019 Tony nominees

Beetlejuice

Oklahoma!

Tootsie

Browse the full list of offers here .