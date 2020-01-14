A Christmas Carol, Ragtime, Jefferson Mays, More Win L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards

Tony-nominated director Michael Arden, Dana H. playwright Lucas Hnath, and Tina star Daniel J. Watts also took home awards for their work in Southern California.

The 2020 L.A. Stage Alliance Ovation Awards took place January 13, with Geffen Playhouse's A Christmas Carol and Ragtime at Pasadena Playhouse taking home the top prizes for large theatres. The ceremony, hosted by Be More Chill’s George Salazar at the Ace Hotel, celebrated theatrical work performed and produced throughout the Los Angeles metro area.

A Christmas Carol took home eight awards, including Best Production of a Play (Large Theatre), Best Director of a Play for two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden (Once on This Island, Spring Awakening) and Best Actor in a Play for Tony winner Jefferson Mays (I Am My Own Wife). Ragtime scored three wins, including Best Production of a Musical (Large Theatre) and Best Director of a Musical for David Lee.

Tony nominee Lucas Hnath (A Doll’s House, Part 2) won Best Playwriting for Dana H., which begins performances at Off-Broadway's Vineyard Theatre February 11. Deirdre O’Connell, who won Best Lead Actress in a Play, will reprise the role in New York City.

Hamilton tour and Shuffle Along... star Amber Iman won Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Witness Uganda. The musical, seen Off-Broadway under the title Invisble Thread, also won Best Acting Ensemble of a Musical. Elsewhere, current Tina: The Tina Turner Musical star Daniel J. Watts won Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his performance as Sammy Davis, Jr. in Lights Out: The Nat King Cole Story.



Broadway choreographer Spencer Liff (Head Over Heels, Spring Awakening) won Best Choreography for Singin’ in the Rain at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts. The production also scored wins for Michael Starr (Bright Star) as Best Lead Actor in a Musical and Sara King (Beautiful–The Carole King Musical) as Best Lead Actress in a Musical.