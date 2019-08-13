A Christmas Carol, Starring Campbell Scott, to Play Broadway

The House of Cards actor will star as Scrooge in a version from Harry Potter playwright Jack Thorne.

A new version of A Christmas Carol by Tony-winning Harry Potter and the Cursed Child playwright Jack Thorne will play a limited run on Broadway this holiday season. Helmed by Matilda's Matthew Warchus, the new interpretation of Charles Dickens’ well-known classic will star Campbell Scott (House of Cards, Dying Young) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Beginning previews November 7 at the Lyceum Theatre, with an opening night set for November 20, A Christmas Carol will play a limited engagement through January 5, 2020. Complete casting will be announced.

Weaving immersive storytelling and Christmas carols, the play was previously seen at London's Old Vic where it will return beginning this November starring Paterson Joseph.

A Christmas Carol will be produced on Broadway by Tom Smedes, Heather Shields, ShowTown Productions, and Catherine Schreiber.

The Broadway production will feature scenic and costume design by Tony winner Rob Howell (The Ferryman, Matilda), music and arrangements by Tony nominee Christopher Nightingale (Groundhog Day, Matilda), lighting design by Tony winner Hugh Vanstone (Hillary and Clinton, Matilda), and sound design by Tony nominee Simon Baker (Girl from the North Country, Matilda).

For tickets and more information visit achristmascarolbroadway.com.