A First Look at Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard

The production, starring the Tony Award winner, began performances at North Shore Music Theatre September 24.

The North Shore Music Theatre production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Boulevard began performances September 24 in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Tony winner Alice Ripley, who created the role of Betty Schaefer in the original 1994 Broadway production, now plays former silent-screen star Norma Desmond. She's joined by Nicholas Rodriguez (Tarzan) as Joe Gillis, William Michals (South Pacific) as Max Von Mayerling, Lizzie Klemperer (School of Rock) as Betty Schaefer, Kevin Massey (A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder) as Artie Green, Robert Saoud, and Neal Mayer (Les Misérables) as Cecil B. DeMille.

The cast also includes Brittany Baratz, Kyle Braun, Michael Brennan, Ashley Chasteen, Bobby Conte, Christopher deProphetis, Andrew Giordano, Victoria Huston-Elem, Eleni Kontos, Jesse Michels, Melissa Shevae Mitchell, Alfie Parker, Jr., Ellen Peterson, Kelsey Schergen, Domenic Servidio, Cecilia Snow, Chris Stevens, Michael Yeshion, and Janelle Yull.

Based on the film by Billy Wilder, Sunset Boulevard features music by Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

Kevin P. Hill directs and choreographs the production, with musical direction by Milton Granger.

The creative team also includes scenic designer Kyle Dixon, costume designer Anthony Powell (Broadway costume design), additional costume coordination Kelly Baker, lighting designer Jose Santiago, sound designer Alex Berg, wig and hair designer Rachel Padula-Shufelt, production stage manager Natalie A. Lynch, assistant stage manager Dakotah Wiley Horan, and assistant music director Robert L. Rucinski.

Sunset Boulevard is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney, Kevin P. Hill, and Matthew Chappell.