A First Look at Anatomy of a Suicide Off-Broadway

The Alice Birch play, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, is now in previews at Atlantic Theater Company.

Performances are now underway at Atlantic Theater Company for the U.S. premiere of Alice Birch's Anatomy of a Suicide, the winner of the 2018 Susan Smith Blackburn Prize. Directed by Obie winner Lileana Blain-Cruz (Fefu and Her Friends), the play details the story of three generations of women whose lives play out simultaneously onstage.

Anatomy of a Suicide features a company made up of Celeste Arias, Jason Babinsky, Gabby Beans, Ava Briglia, Carla Gugino, Julian Elijah Martinez, Jo Mei, Vince Nappo, Miriam Silverman, and Richard Topol.

Check out photos from the production, which officially opens February 18, below.



Production Photos: Anatomy of a Suicide Off-Broadway Production Photos: Anatomy of a Suicide Off-Broadway 11 PHOTOS

Anatomy of a Suicide features scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costume design by Kaye Voyce, lighting design by Jiyoun Chang, projection design by Hannah Wasileski, and casting by Telsey + Company: Karyn Casl and Madison Sylvester. Performances began February 1 and are scheduled through March 15.

Birch has been a two-time finalist for the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize with her plays Many Moons and Revolt. She said. Revolt again. She is the winner of the Arts Foundation Award for Playwriting 2014 and the co-winner of the George Devine Award for Most Promising Playwright 2014.