A First Look at Antonio Banderas in Spanish Version of A Chorus Line

The musical is the inaugural production of Banderas’ new theatre in Malaga, Spain.

Production photos have been released from Tony-nominated performer Antonio Banderas' new Spanish-language version of A Chorus Line, premiering in his hometown of Malaga, Spain, as part of the inaugural season of his new 900-seat theatre, Teatro del Soho Caixabank.

Banderas stars as director/choreographer Zach while co-directing the production with Baayork Lee, who played Connie Wong in the original 1975 production of A Chorus Line and has gone on to direct and choreograph more than 35 productions of the show.

The cast of A Chorus Line also includes Angie Alcázar, Kristina Alonso, Albert Bolea, Aaron Cobos, Anna Col, Fran Del Pino, Daniel Délyon, Alberto Escobar, Roberto Facchin, Diana Girbau, Cassandra Hlong, Fran Moreno, Beatriz Mu, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Pablo Puyol, Estibalitz Ruiz, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, Miguel Ángel Belotto, Juan Jose Marco, Fernando Mariano, Graciela Monterde, Lucrecia Petraglia, Zuhaitz San Buenaventura, and Aída Sanchez.

Flip through photos from the production below:

