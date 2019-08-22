A First Look at Appropriate at the Donmar Warehouse

By Marc J. Franklin
Aug 22, 2019
The London production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ play opens August 22.
Monica Dolan, Steven Mackintosh, and Edward Hogg in Appropriate Marc Brenner

The Donmar Warehouse production of Appropriate opens August 22 in London after beginning preview performances August 16. The production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ play is scheduled to run through October 5.

Set in the American south, Appropriate tells the story of the Lafayette family as they grapple with the death of their patriarch.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Charles Furness in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Edward Hogg and Steven Mackintosh in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Jaimi Barbakoff in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Jaimi Barbakoff and Oliver Savell in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Monica Dolan in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Monica Dolan, Steven Mackintosh, and Edward Hogg in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Orlando Roddy in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Orlando Roddy in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Steven Mackintosh and Monica Dolan in Appropriate Marc Brenner
Tafline Steen and Isabella Pappas in Appropriate Marc Brenner
The production stars Olivier Award winner Monica Dolan as Toni Lafayette, Jaimi Barbakoff as Rachael Kramer-Lafayette, Charles Furness as Rhys Thurston, Edward Hogg as Franz Lafayette, Steven Mackintosh as Bo Lafayette, Isabella Pappas as Cassidy Kramer-Lafayette, Orlando Roddy as Ainsley Kramer-Lafayette, Oliver Savell as Ainsley Kramer-Lafayette, and Tafline Steen as River Rayner.

Directed by Ola Ince, Appropriate features scenic and costume designs by Fly Davis, lighting by Anna Watson, and sound by Donato Wharton.

