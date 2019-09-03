First Look at Chiaroscuro at Bush Theatre

By Marc J. Franklin
Sep 03, 2019
 
The production of Jackie Kay’s play is scheduled to open in London September 6
Shiloh Coke in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson

Bush Theatre’s Chiaroscuro opens in London September 6 after beginning performances August 31. The production of Jackie Kay’s play is scheduled to run through October 5, concluding the company’s Passing the Baton series, a three-year initiative spotlighting artists of color in the British theatre community.

Featuring spoken word and live music, Chiaroscuro tells the story of Aisha, Yomi, Beth, and Opal, all of whom couldn’t be more different. However, when Aisha hosts a dinner party, the friends soon discover that they’re all looking for an answer to the same question. Does it lie in Aisha’s childhood? Or in Beth and Opal's new romance? Who will tell them who they really are? What starts out as a friendly conversation between women soon turns heated when Yomi reveals what she really thinks about Beth and Opal’s relationship.

Flip through photos of the production below:

Production Photos: Chiaroscuro at London's Bush Theatre

18 PHOTOS
Anoushka Lucas in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Anoushka Lucas in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Anoushka Lucas in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Gloria Onitiri in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Gloria Onitiri in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Gloria Onitiri in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Gloria Onitiri in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Gloria Onitiri in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Anoushka Lucas and Shiloh Coke in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Preeya Kalidas and Anoushka Lucas in Chiaroscuro Johann Persson
Chiaroscuro stars Shiloh Coke (Misty) Preeya Kalidas (Eastenders), singer-songwriter Anoushka Lucas (Jesus Christ Superstar), and Gloria Onitiri (Hadestown).

The production, helmed by Bush Theater artistic director Lynette Linton, features musical direction by Coke, movement direction by Annie Lunette Deakin Foster, set design by Moi Tran, lighting design by Jose Tevar, and sound design by Richard Hammarton.

